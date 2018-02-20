

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly at the start of the year, though marginally, data from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.7 percent rise in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to accelerate to 1.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent from December, when it rose by 0.4 percent.



The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 1.7 percent in January, down from 1.9 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain stable at 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, CPIF declined 0.9 percent after a 0.4 percent rise in December.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased at a slower rate of 1.6 percent yearly in January, following a 1.7 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX