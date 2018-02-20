CapMan Oyj: CapMan has published its 2017 Annual Report

CapMan Plc Annual Financial Report 20 February 2018 at 12.00 p.m. EET

CapMan has published its 2017 Annual Report

CapMan has published its Annual Report for 2017 at www.capman.com/newsroom/annual-reports/ (http://www.capman.com/newsroom/annual-reports/). The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Group Financial Statements, the Auditor's Report, and CapMan's Corporate Governance Statement. The Corporate Governance Statement has also been published as a separate PDF document available on CapMan's website www.capman.com/investors/corporate-governance/capman-plc-governance/ (http://www.capman.com/investors/corporate-governance/capman-plc-governance/) as well as an attachment to this release.

(http://www.capman.com/)CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 118 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

