CLX Communications AB (publ): Enterprise CPaaS spend set to quadruple to $6.7bn by 2022, estimates Juniper Research

20th February 2018, London and Stockholm: CLX Communications AB (publ) - (XSTO: CLX) has today launched a new white paper in partnership with Juniper Research (https://www.juniperresearch.com/home) that forecasts that enterprise spend on Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) (http://www.clxcommunications.com) is set to quadruple by 2022 to $6.7bn.

According to Juniper, the value of the CPaaS market grew by 50% to more than $1.6 billion in 2017. While early CPaaS adopters have primarily been agile, disruptive, digital-first players, this is beginning to change. More established businesses are now beginning to recognize the vital role that differentiation and personalization will play in attracting and retaining consumers, with customer engagement seen as a key future battleground.



CPaaS is a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to quickly and easily integrate communications capabilities like voice, video, and messaging into their own applications, without needing to build backend infrastructure and interfaces. This enables them to add new capabilities such as chatbots, service agents and contact centers into their customer-facing applications with minimal effort.



The white paper, entitled 'Communications Platforms - Transforming Enterprises into Digital Innovators', provides an overview of the CPaaS market and its growth potential. In addition, the paper plots the journey from SaaS to PaaS and evidencing the effectiveness of CPaaS through various use cases.

Robert Gerstmann, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at CLX, commented, 'We live in a hyper-connected world where we routinely engage with our friends and family using a range of voice, video and messaging technologies. Therefore, as consumers we expect to be able to engage with our chosen brands and businesses whenever, and however we like.



'CPaaS enables enterprises to rapidly innovate to meet consumer demand - making it easy to integrate a range of communications functions within their existing customer-facing apps and online systems.



'As our white paper with Juniper illustrates - it's no longer just the native tech businesses that are innovating through CPaaS, many established multinationals are now waking-up to the importance of omnichannel communication for attracting and engaging the customer of tomorrow.'

Dr Windsor Holden, Head of Forecasting & Consultancy, Juniper Research, added: 'The rapid pace of technological change can be a problem for the most agile of enterprises. New technologies and devices in turn spawn new patterns of demand, meaning that keeping pace, let alone future-proofing, can be a challenge.



'CPaaS offers a highly flexible solution which allows greater scalability, while reducing time-to implementation. Therefore, enterprises using CPaaS can continually evolve their customer engagement channels in line with consumer demand. This is why enterprise spend on CPaaS is set to surge in the next four years.'

Download the 'Communications Platforms - Transforming Enterprises into Digital Innovators' white paper from the CLX Communications website (https://www.clxcommunications.com/help/downloads-reports/) today.

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading CPaaS provider to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices - Internet of Things (IoT).

CLX's solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), Voice, Video, Data and mobile connectivity services for IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries. CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm - XSTO: CLX.

To learn more please visit: www.clxcommunications.com (http://t.yesware.com/tt/7d92606b0508c4ebf0f4958d787c31e8bf173718/a6dfb5193c6303bf1d883411a970bfd2/0996742797de60fc0e7dd693b98894d6/www.clxcommunications.com)

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

To learn more please visit: www.juniperresearch.com/home (http://www.juniperresearch.com/home)

