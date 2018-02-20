sprite-preloader
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Invitation to Q4 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary fourth quarter 2017 results will be released on Wednesday February 28 2018 and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast" link.

b. Conference Call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

International Dial-In/UK Local +44 (0)330 336 9105
Norway +47 2100 2610
Norway Toll Free 800 57933
UK Toll Free 0800 358 6377
USA Toll Free 800 289 0438
USA Local +1 929 477 0353
Conference ID 4072495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.



Replay details (available for 7 days)

International Dial-In/UK Local +44 (0) 207 660 0134
UK Toll Free 0 808 101 1153
Norway Dial-In +47 23 50 00 77
Norway toll free 800 196 72
USA Toll Free 888 203 1112
USA Local +1 719 457 0820
Replay Access Number 4072495

Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)