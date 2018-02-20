Leo Motors Inc.: LGM Goes to Europe

LGM Partnered with a Boat Distributor in Europe

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / LGM Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Leo Motors Inc. (OTCQB: LEOM) has entered an agreement to form a partnership with Selva Marine Nordic, a boat manufacturer and distributor, to develop the electric boat market in Europe.

LGM will distribute its onboard and outboard electric propellant systems ranging 40~700 horsepower through Selva's distribution channel. Both companies will cooperate to convert fossil fuel cruise boats to electric in rivers and lakes near European cities.

Mr. Jun Hee Won, CEO of LGM said that LGM's cartridge battery swap system is the most crucial application for the sustainable operation of cruise boats as they do not have time to recharge their batteries during operation. Dr. Shi Chul Kang, chairman of LGM said, "This engagement will open the Europe market to LGM as we have a strong partner with distribution and maintenance channel relationships in Europe."

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

