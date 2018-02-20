

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to drop to 16 in February from 20.4 in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered against the yen and the franc, it fell against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 132.36 against the yen, 1.1533 against the franc, 0.8819 against the pound and 1.2352 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



