Petards, an AIM-listed developer of advanced security and surveillance systems, has been awarded a £1.5m contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to provide communications equipment and services. The award of these new projects covers the delivery of radio equipment and engineering support services, the majority of which are expected to be delivered during the first half of this year. Chairman Raschid Abdullah said: "Petards continues to be very proud of its unbroken 18 year relationship with ...

