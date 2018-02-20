Waste-to-energy firm Powerhouse Energy announced a partnership memorandum of understanding with hydrogen-powered bus manufacturer Wrightbus, which the firm expects will lead to it supplying the bus maker with its Distributed Modular Gasification system for the low cost and environmentally responsible production of hydrogen. The MOU, negotiated in collaboration with Powerhouse's commercial partner Waste2tricity, was not binding, and although there was no guarantee that a binding agreement would ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...