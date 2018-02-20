Dunelm's profits dipped in the first half of the year and homeware retailer said chief financial officer Keith Down will leave the company in June. The departure is likely to be connected to the arrival of new chief executive Nick Wilkinson on 1 February, more than the 1.8 percentage point squeeze in gross margins that resulted in underlying profit before tax falling 8% to £60m and had already been revealed in a trading statement last month. Sales remain strong, growing 18.4% to £545.4m and ...

