Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced on Tuesday that its board has appointed Sigurdur 'Siggi' Olafsson as its chief executive officer. The FTSE 250 company said Olafsson would also join the board as an executive director, subject to election at the next annual general meeting in May. Said Darwazah, Hikma's current chairman and current CEO, would assume the position of executive chairman, with the changes effective immediately. The board said that, with more than 25 years of "diverse" pharmaceutical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...