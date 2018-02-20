sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,94 Euro		-0,65
-3,32 %
WKN: 850524 ISIN: AU000000BHP4 Ticker-Symbol: BHP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BHP BILLITON LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,896
19,148
13:22
18,95
19,11
13:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BHP BILLITON LIMITED
BHP BILLITON LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BHP BILLITON LIMITED18,94-3,32 %