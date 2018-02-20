Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2018) - Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce the release of hempSMART™ Full Spectrum Pet Drops formulated for cats and dogs.

Each bottle of hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops is formulated with 250mg of full spectrum non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) derived from industrial hemp. The new specially formulated product contains naturally occurring CBD derived from hemp seed oil, full spectrum hemp extract, fractionated coconut oil, and a rich bacon flavor.

Donald Steinberg, MCOA's CEO said, "Our new hempSMART product is a natural option for pet owners who care about supporting their animals' healthy energy levels as well as optimizing their health. Our hempSMART product line will continue to expand to other popular areas of consumer interest to give our affiliates what they need to succeed."

In reviewing pet supplement trends for 2017, Watson, Inc.'s Mona Hollums observed that natural pet supplement sales nearly doubled between 2008 and 2014. With the increasing focus on pet health, the market for pet supplements is projected to show significant and continuing expansion. Projections show that U.S. retail sales of pet supplements and nutraceuticals treats will grow 3%-5% annually, bringing the market to $1.6 billion. Globally, the pet supplement market is also expected to grow even further. Between 2016-2020, sales are projected to increase over 5% and will continue to yield lucrative investment payouts.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

