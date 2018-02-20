

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic confidence weakened in January, survey results from the Mannheim-based think tank ZEW showed Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment dropped to 17.8 points in February from 20.4 in January. However, the score was above the expected level of 16.0.



The current conditions index fell to 92.3 from 95.2 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 94.



'The latest survey results continue to show a positive outlook for the German economy,' ZEW President Achim Wambach, said.



The assessment of the current economic situation is still on a very high level and the economy is expected to improve in the coming six months.



The economic sentiment index for the euro area dropped 2.5 points to 29.3 in February. Meanwhile, the current conditions indicator rose 1.3 points to 57.7.



