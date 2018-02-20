

Reversing direction, the pound advanced against its major opponents in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound advanced to 1.4015 against the greenback, off its early 6-day low of 1.3932.



The pound climbed to a weekly high of 150.20 versus the yen, 11-day highs of 1.3098 against the Swiss franc and 0.8811 versus the euro, from its early lows of 149.09 and 1.2992, and a session's low of 0.8869, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 1.43 against the greenback, 153.00 against the yen, 1.33 against the franc and 0.87 against the euro.



