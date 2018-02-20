

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production growth quickened at a faster-than-expected pace in January, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production expanded 8.6 percent year-over-year in January, much faster than the 2.7 percent rise in December. Economists had expected a 8.5 percent spike for the month.



Manufacturing production grew 9.7 percent annually in January and output in the utility sector rose by 3.7 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production contracted 3.8 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in January from 0.3 percent in December. The rate was forecast to fall to 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent, in line with expectations.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth improved to 7.7 percent in January from 5.2 percent in the prior month. That was also faster than the expected increase of 6.5 percent.



