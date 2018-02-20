Anaplan brings connected planning to Germany with new office and data center

Connected planning platform in the cloud will enable German-based companies to connect data, people, and plans for better decision making

FRANKFURT, Germany, and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Anaplan, a leading platform provider driving a new age of connected planning, opened an office in Frankfurt, Germany today. Under the leadership of Managing Director for the DACH region Yuri Rotmanov and Christian Thiede, Sales Leader for Germany, Anaplan's Frankfurt office demonstrates the company's commitment to bringing connected planning to German organizations to help them succeed in a rapidly changing environment.

Anaplan also announced the opening of a data center in Germany, hosted by Equinix, for its German customers. To serve customers in the European market, Anaplan also has offices in the U.K., Russia, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Customers worldwide are using the Anaplan platform, including AccorHotels, AXA, Barclaycard, Deloitte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Intel, Louis Vuitton, and United Airlines.

"Speed and agility are essential for German companies in today's fast-moving environment," said Anaplan Founder Michael Gould. "The Anaplan platform enables companies to quickly and accurately address the challenges they face. We see enormous potential for Anaplan in the German market and are eager to help businesses here succeed through connected planning."

"Our experience shows that CFOs need fast information, more transparency, and better insights into the overall performance of the companies they manage," said Thomas Klingspor, Partner and Head of the Competence Center for Business Finance at Deloitte in Germany. "They need to be able to plan and simulate the impact of their decisions on business across the entire organization in real time." Together, Anaplan and Deloitte are committed to helping their joint customers maximize the business value of the Anaplan platform.

To learn more about how customers are leveraging the Anaplan platform for connected planning, register forHub 2018, Anaplan's annual connected planning conference at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas from March 5-7.

About Anaplan

Anaplanis driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan's cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions, and to drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with 18 offices and over 150 expert partners worldwide. To learn more, visitanaplan.com.

