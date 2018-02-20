GERRY WEBER - Eva Herzigova Remains the Face of the Brand in 2018

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A fashion love story continues. After the successful kick-off of the collaboration between lifestyle brand GERRY WEBER and supermodel Eva Herzigova as part of the Autumn/Winter campaign 2017/2018, the collaboration between GERRY WEBER and the style icon is entering a new stage. As the face of the Spring/Summer 2018 collection, Eva Herzigova reflects fashionable appeal, and the brand values of feminine - casual chic - inspiring .

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642996/Gerry_Weber_International_AG.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642997/Gerry_Weber_International_AG.jpg )

Under the creative direction of Donald Schneider, the campaign was photographed by Pamela Hanson in Santorini.

The focus of the new collection is 'Pink Passion'. Key looks are floral prints on dresses and trousers and leather jackets in pink. A further highlight is relaxed leisure looks with embroidered jeans and sweaters, ponchos, as well as blouses in new shades of blue. Other must-haves include casual overalls, bouclé blazers, and leather jackets in new striking colours. These consistent looks are finished with summer coats and trench coats.

GERRY WEBER will launch another limited-edition Capsule Collection on 16 March 2018, featuring contributions by Eva Herzigova.

The Spring/Summer Collection 2018 will be available worldwide from 7 March 2018.

Download film and image: https://app.box.com/s/2g6w00jw1f4ibziivdtq354uxasbhx8n

About the GERRY WEBER Group

Gerry Weber International AG, with headquarters in Halle/Westphalia, is a global corporation that combines five strong brand families under one roof: GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN, SAMOON, talkabout and HALL HUBER. It is one of the largest fashion companies listed on the stock exchange in Germany (as of April 2017). In the fiscal year 2015/16 (1 November 2015 until 31 October 2016), the GERRY WEBER Group generated revenues of 900.8 million EUR.

gerryweber.com

White Communications GmbH

Christine Jaksch

Phone: +49-89-360766-48

Mail: gerryweber@white.de