StaffConnect Delivers Wave of Innovations Designed to Enhance Employee Experience - and Give Customers More Powerful Analytics to Achieve Employee Communications and Engagement Goals

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/) today announced version 2.1 of its award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, featuring a wave of enhancements designed to improve the employee experience, and offer customers greater measurement into progress towards their employee communications and engagement goals. New capabilities include the StaffConnect mobile app platform (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/mobile-platform/) now extended to include a desktop browser; a new management console with more sophisticated analytics to give greater insights with at a glance dashboards; enhanced user management for a more granular targeting and segmentation, and improved user experience; and enhanced navigation and interaction features.

The impact of employee engagement and the critical importance of solving engagement challenges continues to elevate in importance for business leaders, as it is chained directly to expenses, revenue and profits. Studies have shown that every time a business must replace an employee, it can cost 6-9 months salary (https://www.zanebenefits.com/blog/bid/312123/employee-retention-the-real-cost-of-losing-an-employee) on average. And, if a disengaged employee stays, it can cost even more. Dale Carnegie research shows that companies with engaged employees outperform those without them by 202 percent (http://www.dalecarnegie.com/employee-engagement/engaged-employees-infographic/). A quote (https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/organization/our-insights/attracting-and-retaining-the-right-talent) from the late Steve Jobs drives home the criticality of retaining top talent, "A small team of A+ players can run circles around a giant team of B and C players." Likewise, management guru Jim Collins once said (https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/organization/our-insights/attracting-and-retaining-the-right-talent), "The single biggest constraint on the success of my organization is the ability to get and hang on to enough of the right people."

Hundreds of millions of dollars (https://hbr.org/2015/01/employee-engagement-depends-on-what-happens-outside-of-the-office) are spent every year trying to fix the employee engagement problem. But, the answer doesn't lie in just updating your benefits plan or providing a break room. The answer lies in the state of mind of your workforce, which requires a cultural shift. And, this shift requires a conscious strategy, faultless deployment and the ability to include and unify the entire workforce - which is where the StaffConnect mobile app platform comes in.

StaffConnect Mobile App Platform Additions and Enhancements:

Enhanced Management Console Enhanced user management with more sophisticated segmentation and targeting Extended analytics - with at-a-glance dashboards giving insight into content performance, user adoption and functional and geographic dynamics Push notifications - time zone management for scheduling global push notifications

Enhanced Analytics Granular analytics by day, month or custom date range Reporting on user interaction across posts, likes, comments and views Extended user metric reporting across profiles and activity with visual dashboards Admins can measure data by feed and community to gain insights and spot trends Enhanced user experience features to further accelerate user adoption rates

New StaffConnect Web, Desktop Application Access Desk workers can now have access to news and communities via a web browser: Post text, upload pictures and videos Like and comment on content Engage with communities and news Mobile optimized - users can access functionality on all smartphones and tablet devices

Improved navigation with new "Hamburger" Menu / Notification Center Makes it even easier to view program options on mobile devices: Enables instant access to content within a side menu from most screens within the app Provides new notification center where users can access a history of all of their StaffConnect notifications Allows users to click-through to related content

Enhanced Group Chat functionality Notification bubble within a chat when a user joins or leaves a group Notification bubble with a chat when the name of a group changes

Enhanced Post Notifications Combines with Pin Post functionality to promote content across the platform Even simpler post creation



"Today, too many organizations are being held back by legacy policies, methodologies and/or technologies, and consequently, behind the curve in regards to employee communications and engagement. As business, non-profit and government organizations seek to transform these areas, unifying and connecting their entire workforce to the goals and purpose of their business, innovative cloud technologies combined with solid implementation services will be the key to a truly inspired digital workplace," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/). "Today's announcement underscores StaffConnect's commitment to constant innovation with only one goal in mind - to help our customers deliver a world-class employee experience and deepen employee engagement, in order to be recognized as leading brands in their markets and achieve business success."

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/) delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/).

