Incap Oyj: Incap Corporation: Announcement in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a change in holdings (Oy Etra Invest Ab)

Stock Exchange Release 20 February 2018 at 1 p.m. (EET)

INCAP CORPORATION: ANNOUNCEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT ON A CHANGE IN HOLDINGS (Oy Etra Invest Ab, 20 February 2018)

Incap Corporation has on 20 February 2018 received an announcement in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of Oy Etra Invest Ab out of Incap Corporation's shares and votes has exceeded the flagging limit.

Person subject to notification obligation: Erkki Etola

Shareholder: Oy Etra Invest Ab

Previous holding: 14.85% out of all shares and votes

Date of change in holdings: 19 February 2018

New holding: 838 000 shares, i.e. 19.2% out of all shares and votes

Direct and indirect holding of Erkki Etola in Oy Etra Invest Ab is 51.82 %

Incap Corporation's total number of shares amounts to 4,365,168 and each share has one vote.

Vesa Mäkelä, President and CEO

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 570 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997.

