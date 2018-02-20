German investor sentiment deteriorated less than expected in February, according to the latest survey from the ZEW Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim. The indicator of economic sentiment fell to 17.8 from 20.4 in January, exceeding expectations of a bigger drop to 16.0. Meanwhile, the current situation index declined to 92.3 this month from 95.2 in January, missing expectations for a reading of 93.9. Professor Achim Wambach, President of ZEW, said: "The latest survey results ...

