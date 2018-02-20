

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.78 billion, or $1.52 per share. This was higher than $1.74 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $23.88 billion. This was up from $22.21 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.78 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $23.88 Bln vs. $22.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



