Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market to Reach $24.52 Billion by 2026, Reports BIS Research

According to a market research report by BIS Research, titled "Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market", the global automotive regenerative braking systems (RBS) market is anticipated to reach $24.52 Billion by 2026.In 2016, the worldwide vehicle sales registered a growth of 4.8% as compared to 2015. This rise in the number of vehicles on the road is among one of the major contributors of greenhouse gases (GHG) that is severely affecting the atmosphere. The legislative bodies across the world are putting efforts to curb the same by limiting GHG emission by vehicles. These bodies are also providing tax benefits and subsidies to the manufacturers who abide by the rules. These stringent rules and associated tax benefits motivated the automakers to deploy RBS as one of the components to control GHG emissions. Furthermore, the growing adoption of RBS in the automotive sector is also attributed to its fuel-saving properties. RBS is widely deployed in electric vehicles, hence, the growing market of EVs is also fuelling the automotive RBS market.

RBS is a technology which increases the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and decreases GHG emissions by vehicles. RBS recover vehicle's kinetic energy which is usually wasted during deceleration. The recovered energy is stored in different types of energy storage units such as flywheel, batteries, and ultracapacitors, among others, which is used in later applications such as start-stop function, headlights, and powering vehicle's interior electronics, among others. Currently, RBS is experiencing a widespread adoption by the automakers because of its differentiating features over conventional brakes. The technology is expected to be a common feature in several electric vehicles, and is already available on the Bolt EV launched by Chevrolet in 2017.

The battery-based RBS held the maximum market share in 2016 and its market dominance is expected to continue in the coming future. However, the better performance capabilities of ultracapacitor-based RBS are expected to fuel its market during the forecast period (2017 to 2021). The ultracapacitor-based RBS is anticipated to be the fastest growing market. On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive RBS in passenger cars held the highest share in 2016, in terms of value, and is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to commercial vehicles in the coming years. The increase in deployment of RBS in the passenger cars is majorly attributed to the growing demand of electric passenger cars. RBS is one of the major components in an electric passenger car to increase the fuel efficiency. The growing adoption of RBS in hybrid and electric passenger cars is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The escalating demand for fuel efficient and eco-friendly vehicles and the joint efforts of several environment and government agencies to curb the GHG emission by vehicles are expected to propel the growth of automotive RBS market. Geographically, APAC held the maximum market share owing to the greater number of vehicles deployed with RBS. The automotive market in the APAC region is growing rapidly, and the adoption of RBS in the APAC automotive industry is gaining attention due to the collective efforts from the government and manufacturers to develop technologies which may reduce the exhaust gas emissions, and increase the fuel efficiency.

According to Surabhi Rajpal, analyst at BIS Research, "The overall number of vehicles associated with RBS is expected to reach approximately 16 million by 2026, which in turn will lead to an expansion of the automotive RBS. Further, owing to better performing abilities of ultracapacitor-based RBS over other storage types of RBS, the market value of ultracapacitor-based RBS is expected to grow at the fastest pace."

Major contributor towards the market in 2016 was battery based RBS and it accounted for 68% share in 2016 by value.

Geographically, APAC contributed the largest share of the market revenue of automotive RBS market in 2016. At the same time, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market intelligence report provides a detailed analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining forces of the global automotive RBS market, with an extensive insight into various forms of developments, trends, and key participants in the market.

The market report includes a thorough analysis of the market trends and size, along with market estimation based on key geographical regions. Inculcating detailed financial analysis of the key players in the market, the report provides individual SWOT analysis of each company. Some of the key players analysed in the report are Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd (Japan), Adgero S.A.S (France), Autoliv Nissin Brakes Systems (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), MagnettiMarelliS.p.A (Italy), Maxwell Technologies (the U.S), Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Skeleton Technologies (Estonia), TorotrakPlc (the U.K), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany). The key strategies being adopted by the market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain are joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, contracts, and product launches.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on several players in the automotive RBS ecosystem, and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews of key opinion leaders, market participants and vendors.

