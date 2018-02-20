Glass Flake Coatings Market Worth 1.80 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Glass Flake Coatings Market by Resin (Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, Polyester), Substrate (Steel, Concrete), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Chemical & Petrochemical), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets',the global glass flake coatings market size is estimated at USD 1.44 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. Glass flake coatings are advanced coatings with improved corrosion and abrasion resistance, and strong impermeability barrier resistance for chemicals and solvents. Glass flake coatings provide superior protection to steel and concrete substrates in the marine, oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, power plants, and paper & pulp industries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 91 tables and44 figures spread through 136 pages and in-depth TOC on"Glass Flake Coatings Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/glass-flake-coating-market-8719963.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is projected to lead the Glass Flake Coatings Market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increased use of glass flake coatings in offshore & onshore platforms, pipelines, tanks, submerged surfaces, concrete bunds, and associated infrastructures. Glass flake coatings provide sufficient protection to these assets and pipelines, which increase their durability by reducing the effects of the corrosive and abrasive environment under which they operate.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=8719963

Based on substrate, the steel segment is projected to lead the Glass Flake Coatings Market during the forecast period

Based on substrate, the steel segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increased use of steel in the building of large & medium sized ships, chemical storage tanks, pipelines, and offshore & onshore platforms. Glass flake coatings provide resistance from corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals to steel substrates.

Based on resin type, theepoxy segment is estimated to lead the Glass Flake Coatings Market during the forecast period

The growth of the epoxy segment can be attributed to the increasing use of epoxy-based glass flake coatings in various applications in the oil & gas, marine, and chemical & petrochemical end-use industries. Epoxy-based glass flake coatings provide excellent protection against corrosion and abrasion in harsh atmospheric environments.

AsiaPacific to lead the Glass Flake Coatings Market due to growth in the shipbuilding and chemical manufacturing industries in the region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for glass flake coatings mainly due to the rapidly-growing economies of China and India in the region. This, along with the low cost of production and availability of cheap labor, has caused various chemical companies in the market to shift their production bases to the Asia Pacific region. Also, the global shipbuilding industry, a major end-user of epoxy-based glass flake coatings, is led by Asia Pacific-particularly by China, South Korea, and Japan due to the presence of the top five shipbuilding groups in the region.

Key market players in the Glass Flake Coatings Market

Key players in the Glass Flake Coatings Market are Akzo Nobel (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Chugoku Marine (Japan), Jotun (Norway), Hempel (Denmark), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Nippon Paint (Japan), Kansai Paint (Japan), and RPM International (US).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=8719963

Browse Related Reports

Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Water, Solvent, High Solids, Powder), End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Wood, Packaging, Protective), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-coatings-market-746.html

Pipe Coatings Market by Form (Powder, and Liquid), Type (Thermoplastic Polymer, Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Concrete Coatings), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing), and Region-Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pipe-coatings-market-98303023.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets