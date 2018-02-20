Silkeborg, 2018-02-20 12:36 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to give notice of an Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S, which will be held on Tuesday 20 March 2018 at 3 p.m. at Gl. Skovridergaard, Marienlundsvej 36, DK-8600 Silkeborg.



AGENDA





a. Report of the Supervisory Board on Jyske Bank's operations during the preceding year. b. Presentation of the annual report for adoption or other resolution as well as resolution as to the application of profit or cover of loss according to the financial statements adopted. The Supervisory Board proposes that a dividend of DKK 5.85 per share be paid at the nominal value of DKK 10 corresponding to a total dividend amount of DKK 521,580,407. c. Motion to the effect that the Supervisory Board authorises the Bank to acquire Jyske Bank shares on one or more occasions, until the next annual general meeting, of up to a nominal amount of DKK 89,159,044 and at amounts not deviating by more than 10% from the closing bid price listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S at the time of acquisition. d. Motions Motions proposed by the Supervisory Board: 1 Article 14(5) of the Articles of Association to be amended to read "Eligible for the body of Shareholders' Representatives shall be personally registered shareholders of the Bank who are of age and have the right of managing their estate." 2 Article 15(5) of the Articles of Association to be amended to read "Members in general meeting shall determine the remuneration of members of the Shareholders' Representatives and of honorary offices at the Shareholders' Representatives." 3 Current Art. 15(6)-(1) to be discontinued. 4 New Art. 16(9) of the Articles of Association to read as follows: "Members in general meeting shall determine the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and of honorary offices at the Supervisory Board." 5 Art. 18(2) of the Articles of Association to be discontinued: As a consequence, Arts. 18(3) and (4) will change into Arts. 18(2) and (3). e. 1 Election of Shareholders' Representatives, cf. Art. 14(4) of the Articles of Association. The proposed candidates and further information about them are available as from 26 February 2018 at Jyske Bank's website. 2 Election of Supervisory Board member, cf. Art. 16(1)(b) of the Articles of Association. The Supervisory Board proposes that no member of the Supervisory Board be elected under this item since the present Supervisory Board meets the requirements of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority of relevant knowledge and experience. f. Appointment of auditors. The Supervisory Board proposes to re-appoint Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, Silkeborg. The motion is in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee to the Supervisory Board. The Audit Committee has not been influenced by any third parties and is not - and has not been - subject to any agreement with a third party who in any way limits the appointment of specific auditors or audit firms by members in general meeting. g. Any other business.





Reference to Jyske Bank's website for further information



Where in this notice of an annual general meeting, reference is made to Jyske Bank's website for further information, this link can be used: https://investor.jyskebank.com/investorrelations/generalmeetings.



Adoption of motions - special requirements



Motions to amend Jyske Bank's Articles of Association at annual general meetings (agenda, items d. 1-5) shall only be adopted where not less than 90 per cent of the voting share capital is represented at the annual general meeting and only where adopted by both three fourth of the votes cast and by three fourth of the voting share capital represented at the general meeting, cf. Art. 12 of the Articles of Association. Where less than 90 per cent of the voting share capital is represented at the annual general meeting, but the said motions obtain both three fourth of the votes cast and three fourth of the voting share capital represented at the annual general meeting, the said motion may be adopted at a new general meeting by the said qualified majority irrespective of the proportion of the share capital represented.



Size of the share capital, voting rights of the shareholders and registration date



Jyske Bank's share capital is DKK 891,590,440, comprising shares at a face value of DKK 10. Each share amount of DKK 10 shall carry one vote, provided always that 4,000 votes are the highest number of votes any one shareholder may cast on his own behalf. Voting rights can only be exercised by shareholders or their proxies. For the voting right of a share to be exercised, the share shall be registered in the name of the holder in the Bank's register of shareholders not later than on the day of registration, which is 13 March 2018, or the title to such share shall be notified and documented to the Bank within that same time limit.



Proxy and postal vote



Shareholders may as from 26 February to 16 March 2018 give voting instructions, appoint Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board or a third party as proxy either electronically or by means of the Power of Attorney form.



Shareholders may attend the General Meeting by proxy and cast their votes by proxy.



In addition, shareholders may as from 26 February to 19 March 2018 at 10.00 a.m. cast postal votes either electronically or by means of a form.



Proxies may be appointed or postal votes may be cast electronically at the Investor Portal via Jyske Bank's website. A form for the appointment of proxies or for casting postal votes is available at one of Jyske Bank's branches or can be downloaded from Jyske Bank's website. Where the form is used, please forward the completed and signed form either by post to VP Investor Services A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, DK-2300 Copenhagen S or by email to vpinvestor@vp.dk. The form must reach VP Investor Services A/S by the above-mentioned deadlines, and proxies must have been appointed or postal votes must have been cast electronically by the same deadlines.



Custodian bank



Jyske Bank's shareholders may choose Jyske Bank A/S as their custodian bank in order to exercise their financial rights through Jyske Bank A/S.



Questions from shareholders



Shareholders may ask questions in writing about the items of the agenda or Jyske Bank's financial position. Please send questions to Jyske Bank A/S, Juridisk Afdeling, Vestergade 8-16, DK-8600 Silkeborg or by email to Juridisk@jyskebank.dk. Questions and answers will be presented at the general meeting. At the General Meeting, the management will also answer questions from the shareholders about matters of importance for the financial situation of Jyske Bank and questions for consideration at the General Meeting.



Additional information



The following documents and information can be downloaded from Jyske Bank's website or can be ordered from Jyske Bank's branches from 26 February 2018:



1. Notice of Annual General Meeting.



2. The total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the notice.



3. Agenda and full wording of motions.



4. Annual report, inclusive of financial statements with auditors' report.



5. List of candidates and further information about the proposed candidates with respect to election of Shareholders' Representatives and the Supervisory Board.



6. The forms to be used when voting by proxy or by postal vote.



Admission card



Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting and cast their votes must acquire an admission card. Admission cards for the General Meeting can be ordered at the Investor Portal via Jyske Bank's website or from any of Jyske Bank's branches from 26 February 2018 and must be ordered by Friday 16 March 2018 at the latest.



Jyske Bank will like last year send admission cards via email. Therefore, you must - if you have not already registered your email address at InvestorPortalen - register your email address when you order your admission card. After registration, you will receive an electronic admission card which you may simply show on your smart phone or tablet when you attend the general meeting. Unless you have appointed a proxy you will receive your voting card upon presentation of your admission card. If, when you order your admission card, you do not choose to receive this via email, you will instead receive it by post.



Before commencement of the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting, coffee/tea etc. will be served from 1.30 p.m.



Silkeborg, 20 February 2018



The Supervisory Board



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664566