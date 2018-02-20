Global Alkylamines Strategic Business Report 2018 - APAC Dominates the World Alkylamines Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Alkylamines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Alkylamines in Tons by the following Segments:
- Methylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines)
- Ethylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines)
- Propylamines
- Cyclohexylamines
- Butylamines
The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A.B. Enterprises (India)
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. (India)
- Arkema Group (France)
- Balaji Amines Ltd. (India)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- BorsodChem MCHZ, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Eastman Chemical Company (US)
- Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)
- Huntsman International LLC (US)
- Koei Chemical Company Limited (Japan)
- Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)
- Oxea Gmbh (Germany)
- Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- The Chemours Company (US)
- The Dow Chemical Company (US)
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
II. Executive Summary
1. Market Overview
Alkylamines: An Introductory Prelude
Key Growth Drivers in Brief
Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Select Key Applications of Alkylamines: A Snapshot
Asia-Pacific Dominates the World Alkylamines Market
China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Market
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Chinese Enterprises Seek to Widen Global Footprint
2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Issues
Methylamines: The Largest Product Group
Propylamines Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Ethylamines: An Important Category
Alkylamines Assume Critical Importance in Solvent Formulations
Expanding Use of Solvents in Automobile & Other Process Applications Underpins Volume Demand
Rubber Processing: Another Major Growth Booster
Surging Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth
Emphasis on Sustainable Farming Amid Burgeoning Population and Dwindling Land Resources Puts Focus on Quality Agrochemicals
Animal Nutrition: A Lucrative Market for Alkylamines
Water and Wastewater Treatment Extends Robust Opportunities
Immense Use in Paper Chemicals
Growing Importance in Pharmaceutical Intermediates Adds to Growth
Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand
3. Product Overview
Alkylamines - Definition
Major Applications of C1-C4 Alkylamines
Methylamines
Manufacturing Process
Derivatives of Methylamine
Monomethylamine (MMA): Formula: CH3NH2
Dimethylamine (DMA): Formula: (CH3)2NH
Trimethylamine (TMA): Formula: (CH3)3 N
Uses
Adverse Effects
Ethylamines
Derivatives of Ethylamine
Monoethylamine (MEA)
Diethylamine (DEA)
Triethylamine (TEA)
Propylamines
Cyclohexylamines
Butylamines
4. Recent Industry Activity
5. Focus on Select Global Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 42)
The United States (9)
Japan (4)
Europe (13)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
Middle East (1)
Latin America (2)
