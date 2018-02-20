Global Alkylamines Strategic Business Report 2018 - APAC Dominates the World Alkylamines Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Alkylamines in Tons by the following Segments:

Methylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines)

Ethylamines (Monomethylamines, Dimethylamines, & Trimethylamines)

Propylamines

Cyclohexylamines

Butylamines

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

A.B. Enterprises ( India )

) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. ( India )

) Arkema Group ( France )

) Balaji Amines Ltd. ( India )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BorsodChem MCHZ, s.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Huntsman International LLC (US)

Koei Chemical Company Limited ( Japan )

) Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. ( Japan )

) Oxea Gmbh ( Germany )

) Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) The Chemours Company (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions



II. Executive Summary



1. Market Overview

Alkylamines: An Introductory Prelude

Key Growth Drivers in Brief

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Select Key Applications of Alkylamines: A Snapshot

Asia-Pacific Dominates the World Alkylamines Market

China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Market

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Enterprises Seek to Widen Global Footprint



2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Issues

Methylamines: The Largest Product Group

Propylamines Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Ethylamines: An Important Category

Alkylamines Assume Critical Importance in Solvent Formulations

Expanding Use of Solvents in Automobile & Other Process Applications Underpins Volume Demand

Rubber Processing: Another Major Growth Booster

Surging Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Emphasis on Sustainable Farming Amid Burgeoning Population and Dwindling Land Resources Puts Focus on Quality Agrochemicals

Animal Nutrition: A Lucrative Market for Alkylamines

Water and Wastewater Treatment Extends Robust Opportunities

Immense Use in Paper Chemicals

Growing Importance in Pharmaceutical Intermediates Adds to Growth

Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand



3. Product Overview

Alkylamines - Definition

Major Applications of C1-C4 Alkylamines

Methylamines

Manufacturing Process

Derivatives of Methylamine

Monomethylamine (MMA): Formula: CH3NH2

Dimethylamine (DMA): Formula: (CH3)2NH

Trimethylamine (TMA): Formula: (CH3)3 N

Uses

Adverse Effects

Ethylamines

Derivatives of Ethylamine

Monoethylamine (MEA)

Diethylamine (DEA)

Triethylamine (TEA)

Propylamines

Cyclohexylamines

Butylamines



4. Recent Industry Activity



5. Focus on Select Global Players



6. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 42)



The United States (9)

Japan (4)

Europe (13)

- France (1)

- Germany (4)

- Italy (1)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (2)



