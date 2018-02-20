Global Nanotechnology Markets 2016-2024: Product Markets, End User Markets, Challenges, R&D Structure & Financing, Technology, Challenges, Product Launches, Industry Activity & Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanotechnology in US$ Million.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- NanoDevices
- NanoMaterials
- NanoTools
The report profiles 358 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Advanced Nano Products Co., Limited (South Korea)
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)
- Bruker Corporation (USA)
- Catalytic Materials, LLC (USA)
- Chemat Technology Inc. (USA)
- ELITech Group (France)
- eSpin Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea)
- Hybrid Plastics Inc. (USA)
- Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc. (USA)
- Integran Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium)
- NanoMaterials Ltd. (Israel)
- Nanosys, Inc. (USA)
- QuantumSphere, Inc. (USA)
- Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc. (USA)
- Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd. (China)
- Starpharma Holdings (Australia)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser
Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
What can we expect from Nanotechnology?
Nanotechnology Market: An Overview
A Historical Background
Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future
Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications
Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting Applications
New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time
Industry Gains Traction
Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry
Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent Economic Upheavals
Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention
Nanocellulose
Graphene
Quantum Dots
Carbon Nanotubes
Nanocoatings
Outlook
2. A REVIEW OF KEY NANOTECHNOLOGY PRODUCT MARKETS
Nanomaterials
The Largest Revenue Contributor
Rising Sophistication in Nanomaterial Manufacturing
Hybrid Nanomaterials
Graphene at the Forefront
Nanocomposites
A Dominant Nanomaterial Category
Nanoparticles Category Add to the Growth Prospects for Nanomaterials Market
Nanoclays
A High Growth Sub-Category of Nanomaterials
Carbon Nanotubes Market
A Review
Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: The Dominant Product Variety
Short, Medium & Long Term Applications of MWCNTs
Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: A Review
Nanofibers
Market Laden with Tremendous Potential for Future Growth
Nanocoatings: A Major Application of Nanoparticles
Expanding Applications of Nanocoatings Spur Growth
Environmental Benefits of Nanocoatings Attract Manufacturer Attention
Growing Need for Better Sanitation & Infection Control Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings
Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand
Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence
Environmental Impacts of Nanomaterials
Nanotools
NanoDevices
A Small Market with Big Potential for Growth
Nanosensors Redefines Sensor Technology
3. A REVIEW OF MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKET SEGMENTS
Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to Nanoelectronics
Shift in Direction Towards More Than Moore's Law Brings Spotlight on Nanointegration
CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market
Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage
CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth
Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare
Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth
High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices
Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer
Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity
Nanotechnology's Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending its Application to POC Devices
Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices
Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment
Agriculture & Food Industry
Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of Nanotechnology
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives
An Emerging Area
Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in the Automotive Industry
Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised to Grow
Advancements in Personal Care Products
Opportunities Abound in Building & Construction Sector
Nanotechnology Set to Revolutionize Alternative Energy Sector
Photovoltaics
High Potential Market
Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Hold Potential to Transform Future Technologies
Nanotechnology Emerges as a Key to Enhance Quality of Water Filtration and Desalination
Aerospace & Defense
CNTs find Applications in Bullet Proof Vests for Military/ Defense Sector
A Case in Point
Developed Markets Represent Traditional Revenue Contributors While Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Future Growth
4. KEY CHALLENGES TO RECKON WITH & WAY FORWARD
Factors Impeding Growth of Nanotechnology: A Peek Into Challenges
Controversies Still Dog Nanotechnology
Factors Hampering Rapid Commercialization
Delay in Setting up Labs
Legal & Regulatory Processes Delay Release of Funds
Difficulty in getting Money
R&D
Not an Instant Result Generating Activity
Scarcity of Researchers with Appropriate Training
Limited Access to Tools & Technologies
Research Duplication & Absence of Common Standards
Legal and Financial Constraints for Startups
Investment Issues and High Costs Delay Rapid Commercialization
Separating Hype from Reality
A Major Challenge
Negligent Attitude of Companies towards Potential Challenges of Widespread Use of Nanomaterials
Potential Impact of Nanomaterials on Environment and Health
Need of the Hour
Guarded and Protective Stance on Intellectual Property & Open Knowledge-Sharing
Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale
Effective Utilization of Government Budgets
5. R&D STRUCTURE & FINANCING
Focus on Nanotechnology on the Rise Globally
Collaboration between Universities and Industries for Advancement of Nanotechnology Gains Momentum
BRICS Vie to Become Key Centers for Nanotechnology
Research & Development
The Nanotechnology Lifeline
Pioneers into a Small World
US, EU and Japan
Spearheading Nanotech R&D Revolution
National Initiatives Promote R&D Efforts in Rest of World
Cross-disciplinary Nature Demands Coordinated Research
Interdisciplinary Nature Demands a Collective Approach
United We Discover
Industry's Call to Universities & Research Houses
Academic Research Institutions
Pioneering Commercial Applications
The Commercialization Process
Funding
The Lifeline for R&D
Research Arenas
Funding Dictates the Direction
Nanocompetence by Geographic Region/Country
Government Bodies & Venture Capitalists Fuel Research Initiatives
Why Invest in Nanotech?
The Societal and Industrial Implications of Nanotechnology
Life Sciences (Medicine, Biology, Pharmacy and Health)
Industrial Sector (Materials, Products and Manufacturing)
Environment
Water Resources
Energy
Agriculture
Space Exploration Programs
Defense Capabilities
The Timing
Investment Management and Control
Investment Objectives
What, Where and How Much?
Chemicals and Advanced Materials
Electronics and Communications
Biotechnology
Investment Criteria
Analysis and Decision Process
Venture Funding
Analysis & Decision Process
Management of the Company
Product
Technology
Target Market
Business Model & Strategy
6. NANOTECH PATENTS - AN OVERVIEW
Proliferation of Nanotechnology Patent
Patents
Guarding Intellectual Property
An Introduction
Concepts Made Clearer
Inventor
Types of Patent Claims
Patent Claims
Basic Rules of the Game
General Patent Trends
Intellectual Property (IP) Patents
Types of Intellectual Property
Patents
Nanotechnology Patents
Unique Characterization
Corporate IP Policy
Patent Protection Vital for Investment
Industry's Multidisciplinary Nature Calls for Regulations
Nanotechnology Patent/Claim Trends
What's New
7. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
A Conceptual Definition
Think Small
What is Nanotechnology?
It is:
It is not:
Background
Analysis of Major Product Segments
Dendrimers
Fullerenes
Nanobelts
Nanocapsules
Nanocrystalline Materials
Nanofibers
Surface Properties
Nanoparticles
Nanoporous Materials
Nanosprings
Nanotubes
Nanowires
Quantum Dots
Nanotech Applications
An End-Use Perspective
Tools & Process Instruments
Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STMs)
Atomic Force Microscopes (AFMs)
Scanning Probe Microscopes (SPMs)
Chemicals
Nanostructured Materials
Nanostructured Materials
Application Areas
Catalysts
Attributes of Nanoparticulate Catalysts
Future Scenario
A Road Map
Paints and Coatings
Coatings
Membranes and Filtration
Composites
Sunscreens with UV-light Absorbing Nanoparticles
Others
Alloys
A Definite Facelift
Semiconductors & Electronics
Nanophotonics
Directing Tomorrow's Telecom
Near Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM)
Nanocrystals
Memory and Display Systems
Optoelectronic Applications
Nanotechnology
Its Relevance in Optical Fiber Communication Systems
The Present Scenario
The Future
What it Holds
Precision Engineering, Optics and Analytics
Quantum Computing
Electronics and Electromechanical Systems
Miniature Bar Coded Beads Herald New Age Electronics
Automotive/Transportation Industry
Sensors and Displays
Sensors
Global Positioning System (GPS) Sensors
Catalytic Converters and Filters
Aerospace and Defense
Aerospace
Smart Aircraft
Defense
Surveillance and Smart Uniforms
Structural Materials and Coatings
Weapons
Pharma & Healthcare
Nanotechnology and Life Sciences
A Potent Mix
Most Hyped Applications are in the Biotech Arena
Actual Implementation Areas
Hand-Held Disease Detector
Biomedical Nanotechnology
Drug Delivery
Nanoparticles and Gene Therapy
Others
Nanomachines
The Tech Revolution
Food
Edible Wraps
Putting Recycling out of Fashion
Other End-use Applications
Energy
Quantum Wells (QW) Solar Cells
Dye Sensitised Nanocrystalline Devices
Fuel Cells and Rechargeables
Power Transmission
Nanoelectronics
Now and Ahead
Lighting
Nanoproperties of Light
Nanolasers
Nanocrystals
Other Miscellaneous End-Use Applications
Proteins
A New Way of Making Wires
E-Textiles
The Smart New Dress Code
Futuristic Applications
Bio-molecular Motors
Genetic and Tissue Engineering
External Tissue Products
Internal Tissue Implants
Dental and Bone Replacement
Protein and Gene Analysis
Nanorobot Therapeutics
Lab-on-a-Chip Techniques
Medical Diagnostic Sensors
Nano Medical Devices
From Surgical Tools to Contact Lenses
Nanoengineered Prosthetics
Nanotubes
Potential Drug Delivery Vehicles
Quantum Computers
8. TECHNIQUES AND TECHNOLOGIES
Top-down and Bottom-up Concepts
Nanoscale Structure Construction Techniques
Dip-Pen Nanolithography
Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
Self-Assembly
Soft Lithography
Common Enabling Technologies
Electron Microscopy
Micromachining
Molecular Design/Modeling
Nanolithography
Nanoprobes
Nano Probes in Intra-Cellular Study
Quantum Dots in Nano Probing
Chemical and Magnetic Nano Probes
Supramolecular Chemistry
Thin Film Technology
Nanomaterial Synthesis Techniques
Amorphous Crystallization
Chemical Precipitation
Combustion Synthesis
Dip Coating
Dynamic-Magnetic Consolidation
Electro-Deposition
Electrophoretic Deposition
Application of EPD to SOFC Fabrication
Field-Assisted Sintering Techniques
Gas Condensation With Thermal Evaporation
Gas-Phase Processing
High-Energy Milling
Applications
Hydrodynamic Cavitation
Hydrothermal Processing
Metal Powders
Electroceramic Powders
Organic Carbon Oxidation
Cereals
Removal and Stabilizing of Arsenic
Birch Wood
Wheat Gluten Isolate
Reduction of BOD
Jet-Printing Process
Mechano-Chemical Synthesis
Inter-Metallic Compounds
Quantum Dots
Nanotubes of Boron Nitrides
Thermoelectric Material
Iron Disilicide
Quasi-Isostatic Pressure Process
Self-Assembly of Nano-particles
Severe Plastic Deformation
Shockwave Compaction
Sinter-Forging
Slurry-Coating Routes
Sol-Gel Processing
Solid-State Processes
Sono-chemical Synthesis
Spin Coating
Thermal Plasma Synthesis
Thermal Spray Coating
Thermo-Chemical Synthesis
Vacuum Evaporation on Running Liquids (VERL)
Wet Chemical Processes
9. NANOTECH FEARS - ARE THEY JUSTIFIED?
The Flip Side of Molecular Nanotechnology (MNT)
Economic Disturbance from Plentiful Accessibility of Cheap Products
Nanotechnology A Disruptive Development: Disturbing Delicate Economic Balance
Economic Imbalance Due to Highly Inflated Prices
High-Cost
Right Technology in the Wrong Hands
Small can be Dangerous
Multitude of Miniscule Lethal Weaponry
The Grey Goo Horror
Military Risks
High Destruction System
Misuse of Nanotechnology: Remains a Stark Possibility
Environmental and Biological Risks
A Serious Issue
Major Proposals and Efforts Underway on Nanoparticle Safety
Synopsis
No Radicals Please!
10. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Liquipel Introduces INVISIBLE SCREEN PROTECTION
Bruker Unveils NanoMechanics Lab for Dimension AFMs
11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Enel Commissions First Nanotechnology-based Wastewater Treatment Plant in Latin America
LatticeGear and NanoTechnology Solutions Sign Distribution Agreement for Cleaving and Scribing Solutions
Evonik Acquires Minority Stake in Nanotech Industrial Solutions
Nanosys Partners with Exciton Technology
Nanomedical Diagnostics Partners Rogue Valley Microdevices for AGILE R100
Integran Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Christian Koenen for Nanovate SMT Solder Stencil Foils
European Chemicals Agency Inks Delegation Agreement with EC EU Observatory for Nanomaterials
Silvaco Merges with Global TCAD Solutions
Integricote Signs Distribution Deal with Binford Supply
Luminex Acquires Nanosphere
TCL Selects Nanosys Quantum Dot for New Premium UltraHD HDR Televisions
Vexti Enters into a Licensing Agreement with Northeastern and Brown Universities for Development of Nanotechnology Products
QuantumSphere Completes Advanced Production Facility
Nanocyl Introduces a New Carbon Nanotubes Product
ELASTOCYL HTV1001
Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co Formally Launches Shenzhen Nanotubes Port Project
12. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 358 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 374)
- The United States (184)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (34)
- Europe (118)
- France (6)
- Germany (53)
- The United Kingdom (24)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (33)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (5)
