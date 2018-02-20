Global Nanotechnology Markets 2016-2024: Product Markets, End User Markets, Challenges, R&D Structure & Financing, Technology, Challenges, Product Launches, Industry Activity & Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nanotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanotechnology in US$ Million.

The Global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:

NanoDevices

NanoMaterials

NanoTools

The report profiles 358 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Advanced Nano Products Co., Limited ( South Korea )

) Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. ( USA )

) Bruker Corporation ( USA )

) Catalytic Materials, LLC ( USA )

) Chemat Technology Inc. ( USA )

) ELITech Group ( France )

) eSpin Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Hanwha Chemical Corporation ( South Korea )

) Hybrid Plastics Inc. ( USA )

) Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc. ( USA )

) Integran Technologies, Inc. ( Canada )

) Nanocyl S.A. ( Belgium )

) NanoMaterials Ltd. ( Israel )

) Nanosys, Inc. ( USA )

) QuantumSphere, Inc. ( USA )

) Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc. ( USA )

) Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Starpharma Holdings ( Australia )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

What can we expect from Nanotechnology?

Nanotechnology Market: An Overview

A Historical Background

Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future

Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications

Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting Applications

New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time

Industry Gains Traction

Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry

Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent Economic Upheavals

Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention

Nanocellulose

Graphene

Quantum Dots

Carbon Nanotubes

Nanocoatings

Outlook



2. A REVIEW OF KEY NANOTECHNOLOGY PRODUCT MARKETS

Nanomaterials

The Largest Revenue Contributor

Rising Sophistication in Nanomaterial Manufacturing

Hybrid Nanomaterials

Graphene at the Forefront

Nanocomposites

A Dominant Nanomaterial Category

Nanoparticles Category Add to the Growth Prospects for Nanomaterials Market

Nanoclays

A High Growth Sub-Category of Nanomaterials

Carbon Nanotubes Market

A Review

Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: The Dominant Product Variety

Short, Medium & Long Term Applications of MWCNTs

Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: A Review

Nanofibers

Market Laden with Tremendous Potential for Future Growth

Nanocoatings: A Major Application of Nanoparticles

Expanding Applications of Nanocoatings Spur Growth

Environmental Benefits of Nanocoatings Attract Manufacturer Attention

Growing Need for Better Sanitation & Infection Control Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence

Environmental Impacts of Nanomaterials

Nanotools

NanoDevices

A Small Market with Big Potential for Growth

Nanosensors Redefines Sensor Technology



3. A REVIEW OF MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKET SEGMENTS

Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to Nanoelectronics

Shift in Direction Towards More Than Moore's Law Brings Spotlight on Nanointegration

CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market

Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage

CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth

Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare

Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth

High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices

Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Nanotechnology's Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending its Application to POC Devices

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment

Agriculture & Food Industry

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of Nanotechnology

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives

An Emerging Area

Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in the Automotive Industry

Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised to Grow

Advancements in Personal Care Products

Opportunities Abound in Building & Construction Sector

Nanotechnology Set to Revolutionize Alternative Energy Sector

Photovoltaics

High Potential Market

Low-Dimensional Nanomaterials Hold Potential to Transform Future Technologies

Nanotechnology Emerges as a Key to Enhance Quality of Water Filtration and Desalination

Aerospace & Defense

CNTs find Applications in Bullet Proof Vests for Military/ Defense Sector

A Case in Point

Developed Markets Represent Traditional Revenue Contributors While Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Future Growth



4. KEY CHALLENGES TO RECKON WITH & WAY FORWARD

Factors Impeding Growth of Nanotechnology: A Peek Into Challenges

Controversies Still Dog Nanotechnology

Factors Hampering Rapid Commercialization

Delay in Setting up Labs

Legal & Regulatory Processes Delay Release of Funds

Difficulty in getting Money

R&D

Not an Instant Result Generating Activity

Scarcity of Researchers with Appropriate Training

Limited Access to Tools & Technologies

Research Duplication & Absence of Common Standards

Legal and Financial Constraints for Startups

Investment Issues and High Costs Delay Rapid Commercialization

Separating Hype from Reality

A Major Challenge

Negligent Attitude of Companies towards Potential Challenges of Widespread Use of Nanomaterials

Potential Impact of Nanomaterials on Environment and Health

Need of the Hour

Guarded and Protective Stance on Intellectual Property & Open Knowledge-Sharing

Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale

Effective Utilization of Government Budgets



5. R&D STRUCTURE & FINANCING

Focus on Nanotechnology on the Rise Globally

Collaboration between Universities and Industries for Advancement of Nanotechnology Gains Momentum

BRICS Vie to Become Key Centers for Nanotechnology

Research & Development

The Nanotechnology Lifeline

Pioneers into a Small World

US, EU and Japan

Spearheading Nanotech R&D Revolution

National Initiatives Promote R&D Efforts in Rest of World

Cross-disciplinary Nature Demands Coordinated Research

Interdisciplinary Nature Demands a Collective Approach

United We Discover

Industry's Call to Universities & Research Houses

Academic Research Institutions

Pioneering Commercial Applications

The Commercialization Process

Funding

The Lifeline for R&D

Research Arenas

Funding Dictates the Direction

Nanocompetence by Geographic Region/Country

Government Bodies & Venture Capitalists Fuel Research Initiatives

Why Invest in Nanotech?

The Societal and Industrial Implications of Nanotechnology

Life Sciences (Medicine, Biology, Pharmacy and Health)

Industrial Sector (Materials, Products and Manufacturing)

Environment

Water Resources

Energy

Agriculture

Space Exploration Programs

Defense Capabilities

The Timing

Investment Management and Control

Investment Objectives

What, Where and How Much?

Chemicals and Advanced Materials

Electronics and Communications

Biotechnology

Investment Criteria

Analysis and Decision Process

Venture Funding

Analysis & Decision Process

Management of the Company

Product

Technology

Target Market

Business Model & Strategy



6. NANOTECH PATENTS - AN OVERVIEW

Proliferation of Nanotechnology Patent

Patents

Guarding Intellectual Property

An Introduction

Concepts Made Clearer

Inventor

Types of Patent Claims

Patent Claims

Basic Rules of the Game

General Patent Trends

Intellectual Property (IP) Patents

Types of Intellectual Property

Patents

Nanotechnology Patents

Unique Characterization

Corporate IP Policy

Patent Protection Vital for Investment

Industry's Multidisciplinary Nature Calls for Regulations

Nanotechnology Patent/Claim Trends

What's New



7. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

A Conceptual Definition

Think Small

What is Nanotechnology?

It is:

It is not:

Background

Analysis of Major Product Segments

Dendrimers

Fullerenes

Nanobelts

Nanocapsules

Nanocrystalline Materials

Nanofibers

Surface Properties

Nanoparticles

Nanoporous Materials

Nanosprings

Nanotubes

Nanowires

Quantum Dots

Nanotech Applications

An End-Use Perspective

Tools & Process Instruments

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STMs)

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFMs)

Scanning Probe Microscopes (SPMs)

Chemicals

Nanostructured Materials

Nanostructured Materials

Application Areas

Catalysts

Attributes of Nanoparticulate Catalysts

Future Scenario

A Road Map

Paints and Coatings

Coatings

Membranes and Filtration

Composites

Sunscreens with UV-light Absorbing Nanoparticles

Others

Alloys

A Definite Facelift

Semiconductors & Electronics

Nanophotonics

Directing Tomorrow's Telecom

Near Field Scanning Optical Microscopy (NSOM)

Nanocrystals

Memory and Display Systems

Optoelectronic Applications

Nanotechnology

Its Relevance in Optical Fiber Communication Systems

The Present Scenario

The Future

What it Holds

Precision Engineering, Optics and Analytics

Quantum Computing

Electronics and Electromechanical Systems

Miniature Bar Coded Beads Herald New Age Electronics

Automotive/Transportation Industry

Sensors and Displays

Sensors

Global Positioning System (GPS) Sensors

Catalytic Converters and Filters

Aerospace and Defense

Aerospace

Smart Aircraft

Defense

Surveillance and Smart Uniforms

Structural Materials and Coatings

Weapons

Pharma & Healthcare

Nanotechnology and Life Sciences

A Potent Mix

Most Hyped Applications are in the Biotech Arena

Actual Implementation Areas

Hand-Held Disease Detector

Biomedical Nanotechnology

Drug Delivery

Nanoparticles and Gene Therapy

Others

Nanomachines

The Tech Revolution

Food

Edible Wraps

Putting Recycling out of Fashion

Other End-use Applications

Energy

Quantum Wells (QW) Solar Cells

Dye Sensitised Nanocrystalline Devices

Fuel Cells and Rechargeables

Power Transmission

Nanoelectronics

Now and Ahead

Lighting

Nanoproperties of Light

Nanolasers

Nanocrystals

Other Miscellaneous End-Use Applications

Proteins

A New Way of Making Wires

E-Textiles

The Smart New Dress Code

Futuristic Applications

Bio-molecular Motors

Genetic and Tissue Engineering

External Tissue Products

Internal Tissue Implants

Dental and Bone Replacement

Protein and Gene Analysis

Nanorobot Therapeutics

Lab-on-a-Chip Techniques

Medical Diagnostic Sensors

Nano Medical Devices

From Surgical Tools to Contact Lenses

Nanoengineered Prosthetics

Nanotubes

Potential Drug Delivery Vehicles

Quantum Computers



8. TECHNIQUES AND TECHNOLOGIES

Top-down and Bottom-up Concepts

Nanoscale Structure Construction Techniques

Dip-Pen Nanolithography

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Self-Assembly

Soft Lithography

Common Enabling Technologies

Electron Microscopy

Micromachining

Molecular Design/Modeling

Nanolithography

Nanoprobes

Nano Probes in Intra-Cellular Study

Quantum Dots in Nano Probing

Chemical and Magnetic Nano Probes

Supramolecular Chemistry

Thin Film Technology

Nanomaterial Synthesis Techniques

Amorphous Crystallization

Chemical Precipitation

Combustion Synthesis

Dip Coating

Dynamic-Magnetic Consolidation

Electro-Deposition

Electrophoretic Deposition

Application of EPD to SOFC Fabrication

Field-Assisted Sintering Techniques

Gas Condensation With Thermal Evaporation

Gas-Phase Processing

High-Energy Milling

Applications

Hydrodynamic Cavitation

Hydrothermal Processing

Metal Powders

Electroceramic Powders

Organic Carbon Oxidation

Cereals

Removal and Stabilizing of Arsenic

Birch Wood

Wheat Gluten Isolate

Reduction of BOD

Jet-Printing Process

Mechano-Chemical Synthesis

Inter-Metallic Compounds

Quantum Dots

Nanotubes of Boron Nitrides

Thermoelectric Material

Iron Disilicide

Quasi-Isostatic Pressure Process

Self-Assembly of Nano-particles

Severe Plastic Deformation

Shockwave Compaction

Sinter-Forging

Slurry-Coating Routes

Sol-Gel Processing

Solid-State Processes

Sono-chemical Synthesis

Spin Coating

Thermal Plasma Synthesis

Thermal Spray Coating

Thermo-Chemical Synthesis

Vacuum Evaporation on Running Liquids (VERL)

Wet Chemical Processes



9. NANOTECH FEARS - ARE THEY JUSTIFIED?

The Flip Side of Molecular Nanotechnology (MNT)

Economic Disturbance from Plentiful Accessibility of Cheap Products

Nanotechnology A Disruptive Development: Disturbing Delicate Economic Balance

Economic Imbalance Due to Highly Inflated Prices

High-Cost

Right Technology in the Wrong Hands

Small can be Dangerous

Multitude of Miniscule Lethal Weaponry

The Grey Goo Horror

Military Risks

High Destruction System

Misuse of Nanotechnology: Remains a Stark Possibility

Environmental and Biological Risks

A Serious Issue

Major Proposals and Efforts Underway on Nanoparticle Safety

Synopsis

No Radicals Please!



10. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Liquipel Introduces INVISIBLE SCREEN PROTECTION

Bruker Unveils NanoMechanics Lab for Dimension AFMs



11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Enel Commissions First Nanotechnology-based Wastewater Treatment Plant in Latin America

LatticeGear and NanoTechnology Solutions Sign Distribution Agreement for Cleaving and Scribing Solutions

Evonik Acquires Minority Stake in Nanotech Industrial Solutions

Nanosys Partners with Exciton Technology

Nanomedical Diagnostics Partners Rogue Valley Microdevices for AGILE R100

Integran Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Christian Koenen for Nanovate SMT Solder Stencil Foils

European Chemicals Agency Inks Delegation Agreement with EC EU Observatory for Nanomaterials

Silvaco Merges with Global TCAD Solutions

Integricote Signs Distribution Deal with Binford Supply

Luminex Acquires Nanosphere

TCL Selects Nanosys Quantum Dot for New Premium UltraHD HDR Televisions

Vexti Enters into a Licensing Agreement with Northeastern and Brown Universities for Development of Nanotechnology Products

QuantumSphere Completes Advanced Production Facility

Nanocyl Introduces a New Carbon Nanotubes Product

ELASTOCYL HTV1001

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co Formally Launches Shenzhen Nanotubes Port Project



12. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 358 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 374)

The United States (184)

(184) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (34)

(34) Europe (118)

(118) France (6)

(6)

Germany (53)

(53)

The United Kingdom (24)

(24)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (33)

(33) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

(Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4kwsz/global?w=5





