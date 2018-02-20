

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday is a lean day after the long holiday weekend. The days ahead might be busy with major economic announcements such as Jobless claims, Existing Home Sales as well as Federal Reserve Meeting.



Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading up. Early trend in U.S. Futures Index clearly show that Wall Street might open in the red.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 179 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 18.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 48.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed higher for sixth consecutive session, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 16.96 points or 0.2 percent to 7,239.47. The Dow edged up 19.01 points or 0.1 percent to 25,219.38 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.02 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,732.22.



On the economic front, Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, BHP Billiton plc reported sharply lower profit in its first half on US tax charge, despite higher revenues. Further, the company announced higher dividend, but trimmed its forecast for Group copper equivalent volume growth for fiscal 2018. For the first half, profit attributable to the members fell 37 percent to $2.02 billion from last year's $3.20 billion. Basic earnings per share dropped to 37.9 cents from 60.2 cents last year.



The latest results included an exceptional loss of $2.0 billion predominantly related to the US tax reform. Underlying attributable profit was $4.05 billion or 76.1 cents per share, compared to $3.24 billion or 61 cents per share a year ago. Revenue for the first half climbed 16% to $21.78 billion from last year's $18.80 billion.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Tuesday. Markets in China and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.



Japanese shares fell sharply after three successive days of gains. The Nikkei average tumbled 224.11 points or 1.01 percent to 21,925.10 after climbing 2 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix index closed 0.72 percent lower at 1,762.45.



Australian shares ended in the red, dragged down by banks and miners. The S&P/ASX200 index ended marginally lower at 5,940.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed flat with a positive bias.



European shares are trading mostly higher. The CAC 40 of France is up 10.12 points or 0.19 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 5.41 points or 0.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 15.38 points or 0.21 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 6.58 points or 0.07 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently up 0.11 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX