Lubrizol Expands Global Capabilities and TPU Capacity



CLEVELAND, February 20, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces an update to its ambitious global expansion program supporting the company's Engineered Polymers thermoplastics polyurethane (TPU) business and growing global demand for its Estane TPU, Pearlthane TPU, Pearlbond TPU and other product lines.

New capacity being added in key plants in North America, Europe and Asia

Multi-million-dollar expansions, with a combined investment of nearly $80 million

New capabilities and capacity demonstrate long term commitment and dedication to technology leadership, innovation, automation and supply chain reliability

"Ongoing investments in Engineered Polymers are an integral part of Lubrizol's global growth strategy and strengthen our position in every region of the world. We see a robust market poised for growth with a rebounding global economy, infrastructure and technology investments, and increasing demand for higher performing, more sustainable materials. We are well prepared to meet the needs of this dynamic market," states Arnau Pano, Vice President and General Manager, Lubrizol Engineered Materials.

In North America, the company is adding new state-of-the-art production capabilities, expanded raw material storage, warehouse space and improved site logistics. With the latest investment, new capacity is expected to come onstream later this year.

In Songjiang, China, the company held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month to inaugurate a new compounding line and new extrusion lines. 2018 marks the fourth major expansion in Songjiang since the plant first produced TPU in the early 2000's. Recognizing the vast potential of the Chinese market, Lubrizol was the first foreign company to invest in local TPU production. Further investment is planned in Asia in 2019.

In Europe, the company is extending production capabilities for elastomers, aliphatics and adhesives. These expansions build on the acquisition of Merquinsa in 2011, and improvements to R&D laboratories in 2016. A next major European expansion is planned for 2019.



Jian-Wei Dong, General Manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, adds, "Lubrizol has been recognized as a market leader since its invention of TPU for commercial use. These staged investments demonstrate our long-term commitment to innovation and growth and strengthen our ability to serve customers worldwide. The added capabilities ensure that we deliver world class quality and more sustainable manufacturing practices. Our resources are aligned to quickly identify and respond to market trends, fast-track innovation and applications development, and help our customers be more successful in the markets they serve."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visitwww.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers%20) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, and additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, and sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified under ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

