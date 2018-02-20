European $1.3 Bn Robotic Lawn Mower Market to 2022: Major Vendors are Friendly Robotic/Robomow, STIGA, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch & Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2017 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotic lawn mower market in Europe is likely to cross $1.3 billion by 2022

A favourable retail environment and high disposable incomes in European countries are driving the market. The small-sized robotic lawn mower segment will dominate the robotic lawn mower market in Europe. However, the medium-sized segment is growing slowly. Also, the residential user segment will dominate the market in Europe both in terms of revenue and shipment.

The demand for robotic lawn mowers will also be fuelled by the growth of the residential sector in Europe.

A robotic lawn mower is a service robot. It is used to mow yards, gardens, lawns, parks, golf courses, and other commercial spaces. An autonomous mower functions without human intervention within a defined area closed by a perimeter wire.



The robotic lawn mower market in Europe is likely to grow at a CAGR of 16.57% in volume terms during 20162022. The rise in construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for landscaping services, which, in turn, will boost the replacement of old lawn mowers, thereby boosting demand for robotic lawn mowers as they are among the latest trends in the market.



The report provides a holistic view of the robotic lawn mower market in Europe, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the robotic lawn mower market in Europe.



Growing number of entrants to dilute the market



The robotic lawn mower market in Europe is highly concentrated with a limited number of small and large-sized players. The competition among the players is intense. The market concentration in Europe is high as major global vendors are based and headquartered in the region. A growing number of new entrants and increasing presence of Chinese vendors that provide low-cost robotic lawn mowers in the region are expected to dilute the market concentration in the future.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Europe: Market Dynamics

Preference for smart robotic technologies and adoption of smart home to drive the market



The resolution of safety hazards, growth of landscaping services industry, and rise in marketing efforts and promotional activities are the major factors that are driving the market growth. Similarly, increased demand for smart technology, influence of internet in shaping buyers' behavior, and high adoption of smart homes are the emerging trends and opportunities for the market growth in Europe. The report also covers the possible challenges that the market are likley to confront during the forecast period. Increased competition from Chinese vendors and volatile price of raw materials are some of the restraints that can slow down the growth of the robotic lawn mower market in Europe.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Europe: Segmental Overview

Residential end-user segment to dominate the market



The residential end-user segment of the market is likely to dominate the robotic lawn mower market in Europe both in terms of revenue and unit shipments. Vendors have started to offer robotic lawn mowers for specific commercial purposes in Europe. Earlier, Belrobotics (Yamabiko Europe) was the only player catering to the needs for sports fields and golf clubs. However, with time, Ambrogio entered the market with robotic lawn mowers. Similarly, the small-sized segment is likley to dominate the market during the forecast period. The online distribution model for the robotic lawn mower market is strong and is set to witness a healthy growth in the next few years.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Europe: Key Countries Analysis

Germany to contribute maximum revenue to the market



Germany is expected to be a dominant country in the Europe region contributing the maximum revenue to the region. Changes in the market in terms of decrease in prices; increased propensity to spend; and demand for time-saving mowing options are fueling the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the country. Husqvarna, GGP, ZCS, and Robert Bosch are the leading vendors in the market in Germany. Sweden is the second largest European country to contribute in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe.



The high disposable household income in Sweden has propelled the demand for robotic lawn mowers. In addition, Sweden is home to the largest robotic lawn mower vendor, Husqvarna, and Auto mower and GGP's (STIGA's) STIGA are known as Sweden's one of the most known robotic lawn mower brands.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion rate

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Working System

7.3 Advantages



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Resolution of Safety Hazards

8.1.2 Growth of Landscaping Services Industry

8.1.3 Rise in Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities

8.1.4 Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.5 Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions

8.2 Market Growth Restraint

8.2.1 Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

8.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

8.2.3 High Adoption of Artificial Grass

8.2.4 Impact of Market Restraint

8.2.5 Impact of Market Restraint on Regions

8.3 Market Opportunities & trends

8.3.1 Increased Demand for Smart Technology

8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping Buyers' Behavior

8.3.3 High Adoption of Smart Homes

8.3.4 Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.5 Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions

8.3.6 Sensitivity Analysis of Key Market Trends and Opportunities



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview



10 Robotic Lawn Mower Market

10.1 Global market Outlook

10.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Europe: Robotic Lawn mower market

10.2.1 Historical Demand 20132015

10.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



11 Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Europe - by Lawn Type

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Europe: Robotic lawn mower market for Small-sized Segment

11.3 Europe: Robotic lawn mower market for Medium-sized Segment

11.4 Europe: Robotic lawn mower market for Large-sized SEGMENT



12 Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Europe by End-users

12.1 Market Overview



13 Robotic lawn mower Market in Europe by Distribution Channel

13.1 Overview of Distribution channel

13.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution

13.3 Distribution through Retail Stores

13.4 Distribution through Online Websites



14 Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Europe by Key Regions

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Major Country Analysis

14.2.1 Germany

14.2.2 Sweden

14.3 Other Markets



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Overview

15.1.1 Robotic Lawn Mower Market Competitive Landscape in Europe

15.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

15.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index

15.3 Market Share Analysis

15.3.1 Husqvarna

15.3.2 Friendly Robotics/Robomow

15.3.3 ZCS (Zucchetti Centro Sistemi)

15.3.4 STIGA (Global Garden Products)

15.3.5 Robert Bosch



16 Key Company Profiles

16.1 Friendly Robotics (Robomow)

16.2 Husqvarna

16.3 Robert Bosch

16.4 STIGA (Global Garden products)

16.5 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



17 Other Prominent Companies

17.1 AL-KO

17.2 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)

17.3 Deere & Co.

17.4 E.ZICOM

17.5 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

17.6 Hitachi

17.7 Honda

17.8 Linea Tielle

17.9 LG

17.10 Milagrow HumanTech

17.11 Mamibot EU

17.12 MTD Products

17.13 Positec Tool (WORX)

17.14 STIHL

17.15 The Kobi Company

17.16 Turflynx

18 Report Summary

18.1 Key Takeaways

18.2 Strategic Recommendation

18.3 Qualitative Summary of Robotic lawn mower Market in Europe

18.4 Quantitative Summary of Robotic lawn mower Market in Europe 2016-2022



19 Appendix

19.1 List of Abbreviations

19.2 Price Chart of Various Robotic Lawn Mowers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfr5qd/european_1_3_bn?w=5





