Grainger has appointed Mike Keaveney as the residential landlord's director of land and development. When he joins in April, Keaveney will be responsible for Grainger's development pipeline and will report to Helen Gordon, the FTSE 250 company's chief executive. Keaveney's most recent job was as development director at Concord London Developments where he worked on the purchase of Moxon Street car park in Marylebone, a site with a gross development value of £300m. He has 29 years' experience ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...