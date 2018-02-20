HSBC's annual profit rose but fell short of expectations as Stuart Gulliver reported his final set of results as leader of the global bank. Adjusted pre-tax profit for the 12 months to 31 December rose by $2.1bn (£1.5bn) to $21bn as adjusted revenue increased 5% to $51.5bn and bad debts eased. But analysts said the numbers were disappointing and the bank's shares fell. Statutory pre-tax profit more than doubled to $17.2bn from $7.1bn as big restructuring costs in 2016 dropped out of the ...

