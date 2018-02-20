Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Methanex's Adjusted EPS Soared 269.57%; Revenues Surged 47.11%

Stock Monitor: Hawkins Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Methanex posted net sales of $861.43 million compared to $585.59 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 47.11%. Sales growth was attributed to the increase in the methanol pricing due to strong demand. The Company's production was 1.94 million tonnes in the reported quarter compared to 1.86 million tonnes in Q4 FY16. The Company's sales volume was 2.85 million tonnes in Q4 FY17 compared to 2.52 million tonnes in Q4 FY16, increasing 13.13% on a y-o-y basis. For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenue was $3.06 billion, increasing 53.15% compared to $2.00 billion in the previous fiscal year.

The Company's operating expenses amounted to $723.05 million in the reported quarter compared to $535.57 million in the year ago same period, decreasing 35.01% on a y-o-y basis. Methanex's operating income was $138.38 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $50.02 million in Q4 FY16, surging 176.66% on a y-o-y basis. For full fiscal year 2017, operating income of the Company was $476.47 million compared to $28.45 million in the previous year, soaring 1574.99%.

Methanex's net income was $84.90 million in the reported quarter compared to net income of $24.88 million in Q4 FY16, surging 241.20% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $0.81 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.28 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, shooting 189.29% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted earnings of the Company were $1.70 per share in the reported quarter compared to $0.46 per share in Q4 FY16, soaring 267.57% on a y-o-y basis. It was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including around $37.00 million expense related to tax. Adjusted earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.19. For full fiscal year 2017, adjusted EPS was $4.71 in 2017 compared to loss per share of $0.17 in 2016.

Segment Details

Methanex has three business segments, namely: (i) Methanex-produced Methanol, (ii) Purchased Methanol, and (iii) Commission Sales.

The Methanex-produced Methanol segment reported sales volume of 1.93 million tonnes in Q4 FY17 compared to 1.75 million tonnes in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 10.29% compared to the year ago same period.

The Purchased Methanol segment posted sales volume of 0.63 million tonnes in Q4 FY17 compared to 0.53 million tonnes in Q4 FY16, increasing 20.34% on a y-o-y basis.

The Commission Sales segment posted sales volume of 0.29 million tonnes in Q4 FY17 compared to 0.25 million tonnes in Q4 FY16, increasing 17.96% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Methanex had cash and cash equivalents of $375.48 million compared to $223.89 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $206.02 million in the reported quarter compared to $66.05 million in Q4 FY16.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 6,152,358 shares for approximately $286.00 million. The Company declared 10.00% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share to be effective in March 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Methanex's stock slightly dropped 0.09%, ending the trading session at $57.15.

Volume traded for the day: 419.17 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 15.69%; previous six-month period - up 31.99%; and past twelve-month period - up 16.34%

After last Friday's close, Methanex's market cap was at $4.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors