Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Rodney J. Garratt Joins Blockchain Industries' Advisory Board

Garratt Will Advise on Banking Regulations and Virtual Currencies

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BCII) today announced the appointment of Rodney J. Garratt, Ph.D., to its advisory board. Garratt is the Mary C. and Maxwell Pellish Chair in Economics at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"Rodney is an absolute specialist in his field, and we are incredibly lucky that he is joining our team," said Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Industries. "With his vast expertise in banking and economics at every level, he is poised to help Blockchain Industries reach new heights as we continue to expand our portfolio of assets and develop new offerings."

Prior to joining the University of California, Santa Barbara, Garratt was a vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he co-led the Virtual Currency Working Group for the Federal Reserve System. He has also served as a technical advisor to the Bank for International Settlements and a research advisor to the Bank of England.

His work has been published in leading economics journals, including Econometrica, the American Economic Review, and the Journal of Political Economy. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Financial Market Infrastructures and the Journal of Network Theory in Finance.

"Blockchain technology has providers of a broad spectrum of financial market services and products rethinking how they do things," said Garratt. "There has been an explosion of interest in the tokenization of almost any type of real-world asset, and I'm excited to contribute to Blockchain Industries' ongoing efforts to facilitate advancements in this area and provide financial services to industry participants."

After leaving the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Garratt consulted for Payments Canada and R3 on Project Jasper, a proof of concept for a wholesale interbank payment system. Garratt holds a Ph.D. in economics from Cornell University and a B.A. in economics with honors from the University of Waterloo.

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a diversified fintech holding company with a portfolio across multiple classes and verticals. The company invests and develops in a broad range of blockchain technologies. Their primary pillars of business are a DLT-based digital currency platform, venture investing, mining, proprietary trading, and ICO consulting. An additional focus on education and media adds value to the global community through increased blockchain technology awareness. The company is headquartered in Puerto Rico, with corporate offices in Santa Monica and New York, and a satellite office in Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.