

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $656 million, or $0.94 per share. This was up from $565 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $5.09 billion. This was up from $4.94 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $656 Mln. vs. $565 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX