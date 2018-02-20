

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $156 million, or $0.32 per share. This was higher than $113 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $1.20 billion. This was up from $1.01 billion last year.



Noble Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $156 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX