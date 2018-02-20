

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), said it has acquired Trigentic AB, a privately-held provider of intelligent products, solutions and services in the areas of embedded systems, power supply and power distribution for the marine and recreational vehicle or RV market.



Trigentic is headquartered near Gothenburg, Sweden. The company is a supplier of digital switching components for boats and recreational vehicles.



Garmin plans to retain the facility and combine the talent of both teams to serve the marine market. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



The Trigentic components are marketed and sold under the EmpirBus brand. EmpirBus components help boat manufacturers deliver their customers' desires for a completely connected boat.



