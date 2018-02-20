GE Spurs Product Innovation Through Multi-Year Agreement With ANSYS

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --General Electric Co. is leveraging ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) Pervasive Engineering SimulationTM to accelerate product development and analysis, improve product quality and reduce testing time in aviation and power generation applications. Through a new, multi-year agreement, GE will realize greater cost and time savings during product development.

The agreement provides GE access to the full breadth of ANSYS' industry-leading portfolio of engineering simulation software and experts, to enable multiphysics solutions in ground-based and on-wing gas turbine engines. As part of the agreement, GE and ANSYS formed an Executive Management Review Board to collaborate and drive innovation on areas of mutual interest.

"Growing GE's relationship with ANSYS is intended to help us better focus on innovation through our core competencies," said Gary Mercer, vice president of engineering, GE Aviation. "We are eager to explore and apply ANSYS' innovative design solutions earlier in the design process."

"ANSYS is committed to driving Pervasive Engineering Simulation and to providing engineers with the tools needed to transform design, manufacturing, operations and product development," said Ajei Gopal, CEO, ANSYS. "With ANSYS technology further integrated into GE's engineering process, we can take our 30-year collaboration to the next level of strategic partnership, and enable ANSYS and GE to better drive innovation."

