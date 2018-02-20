Global Glycerin Markets 2015-2022: Falling Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock to Challenge Glycerin Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Refined Glycerin in Thousand pounds by the following End-Use Applications:
- Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
- Food & Beverages
- Tobacco
- Polyether Polyols
- Alkyd Resins
- Other Applications
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Cargill, Inc. (USA)
- CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Croda International Plc (UK)
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore)
- Godrej Industries Ltd. (India)
- IOI Group (Malaysia)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- KLK OLEO (Malaysia)
- Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- PMC Biogenix, Inc. (USA)
- Procter & Gamble Chemicals (USA)
- PT. Cisadane Raya Chemicals (Indonesia)
- PT. Sumi Asih Oleochemical Industry (Indonesia)
- Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Thai Glycerine Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Vance Bioenergy Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Glycerin: A Non-Toxic Polyol Compound with Widespread Applications
Market Overview & Outlook
Competition
Vegetable Glycerin Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth
Supply Glut of Crude Glycerin to Continue with Biodiesel Production Slated to Cross 14 Billion Gallons by 2020
Emerging New Uses of Crude Glycerin Bring the Promise of Easing Supply Surpluses of Refined Glycerin in the Medium to Long-Term Period
Government Initiatives to Drive Glycerol Consumption
Falling Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock to Challenge Glycerin Demand
Growing Global Spending on Medicines Drives Glycerin Use in the Pharmaceutical End-Use Sector
Rising Volume of Processed Food Production & Replacement of Polyols to Sustain Glycerin Use in Food Processing
Growing Trend of Using Healthful Ingredients to Boost Athletic Endurance to Spur Demand for Glycerin in Sport and Fitness Nutrition Products
Strong Demand for Cosmetics Supported by Consumer Focus on Appearance Maintenance Drives Demand for Glycerin
Glycerin Emerges as a High Profile Macro-Ingredient in Animal Feed Rations
Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock for Chemicals to Benefit from the Migration Towards Sustainable Production Practices
Technical Versatility of Glycerin Expands Application Opportunities in the Industrial Sector
Growing Focus on Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel to Spur Use of Glycerin in Hydrogen Gas Production
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Glycerin - An Introduction
Product Profile
Typical Properties of Glycerin
Designations for Glycerin Grades
Soap Lye Crude and Saponification Crude Glycerin
USP Glycerin
CP Glycerin
High Gravity Glycerin
Dynamite Glycerin
Food-grade Glycerin
Oleo Chemicals: Eco-friendly, Versatile and Highly Functional
Occurrence of Glycerin
Uses of Glycerin
Classification Based on Raw Materials
Harmful Effects
Production Processes
Microbial Fermentation
From Animal and Vegetable Fats
The Soap Making Process
Biosynthesis of Glycerol from Glucose
As a Co-Product of Various Products
Production of Glycerol through Carbon-13 Dioxide
Conversion of Glycerophosphocholine to Glycerol
The Sulfite Process
Fermentation by Osmiophilic Yeast
Purification of Glycerin
Substitutes of Glycerin
Pentaerythritol
Maltol
Sorbitol
Propylene Glycol
Xylitol
Diethylene Glycol (DEG)
Hydrovance Moisturizing Agent
Glycerin Vs Substitutes
Researching New Applications for Crude Glycerin
Crude Glycerin for the Production of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Crude Glycerin as Fuel
Crude Glycerin in Plastics
Crude Glycerin as Raw Material for Biogas Generation
Glycerin Pellets - A Potential Fuel Source
Some Other Innovative Applications of Crude Glycerin
An Overview of the Key Regulations for Glycerin Use
Canadian General Standards Board Permitted Substances List
CODEX Alimentarius Commission Guidelines
European Economic Community Council Regulation
International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements
Japan Agricultural Standard for Organic Production
Organic Foods Production Act
3. ANALYSIS OF END-USE APPLICATIONS
Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products
Glycerin Consumption in the Pharma and Personal Care Sector
Uses of Glycerin in Pharmaceuticals
Glycerol - For Preventing Dehydration
Glycerin as a Suppository
Personal Care Products
Glycerin - A Popular Humectant and Emollient
Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry
Global Skin Care Sector
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption
Moisturizers Lead the Skin Care Products Market
Hair Care Products
Glycerin in Hair Care
Oral Care Products
Glycerin Mainly Used in Toothpastes
Food & Beverages
Applications
Food Industry: Market Trends
Sports Beverages Use Glycerol to Prevent Dehydration
Tobacco
Use of Glycerin in Tobacco Products
Glycerin Humectants to Elevate Health Risks Associated with Tobacco
Polyether Polyols
Consumption of Glycerin in Polyether Polyols Production
Polyols
Applications of Polyols
Alkyd Resins
Glycerin Usage in Alkyd Resins: Market Analysis.
Lower VOC Emitting Compounds Preferred Over Alkyd Resins
Other Applications
Explosives
Lubricants
Epoxy Resins
Paper
Biological Research
Drying Foliage with Glycerin
Fabric Softeners
Cellophane
Glycerol - A Cost-effective and Sustainable Alternative to Propel Ship Engines
Glycerol-based Isobutanol
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Musim Mas Europe to Take Over Dutch Glycerin Refinery
ChemPoint Inks Distribution Agreement with Corbion
Louis Dreyfus to Inaugurate New Glycerin Refinery
KLK to Acquire Oleochemicals Business of Emery Oleochemicals
BenchMark Energy Inks Manufacturing Agreement for Antifreeze Production
Owner Resource Group Takes Over CHEM Group Holdings
Lignol Energy Completes Acquisition of Territory Biofuels
Marathon Petroleum Acquires Biodiesel Facility from Felda Iffco
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63)
- The United States (22)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (14)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sk7rm5/global_glycerin?w=5
