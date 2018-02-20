Price drop continued in the first round of the 2018 tender series. The final average price of solar bids was €0.0433/kWh, a value which is quite below that of the tenders for wind power.The price rally in the tenders for solar PV systems over 750 kW in Germany is not stopping. According to the German Federal Network Agency, submitted bids crossed the €0.04 threshold for the first time, and reached an average value of €0.0433/kWh. The agency has also revealed that the lowest bid was €0.0386/kWh, while the highest offer was €0.0459/kWh. In the last tender for 2017, prices had also fallen sharply ...

