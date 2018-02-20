Svitlana Teush, counsel at "Redcliffe Partners" law firm in K?iv, Ukraine, discusses the country's new electricity market design and what it means for renewables. Currently, she says, the renewable energy sector in Ukraine is an attractive investment prospect and has considerable potential for further growth in the coming years.In 2017, the new Law of Ukraine, On Electricity Market, was adopted, which improved the outlook for the country's renewable energy industry and stabilized the legal framework, having enshrined all key components of the support mechanism introduced for power production ...

