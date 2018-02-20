Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, KNOT Offshore Partners LP ("KNOT Offshore Partners" or the "Partnership"):

Generated quarterly total revenues of $61.6 million, operating income of $25.0 million and net income of $18.6 million.

Generated quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million.1

Generated quarterly distributable cash flow of $21.5 million.1

Reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.19.2

Fleet operated with 98.5% utilization for scheduled operations3 and 95.5% utilization taking into account the scheduled drydocking and repair of the Carmen Knutsen, which was offhire for the entire quarter.

Other events:

On November 9, 2017, the Partnership sold 3,000,000 common units in a public offering. In connection with the offering, the Partnership's general partner (the "General Partner") contributed a total of $1.2 million in order to maintain its 1.85% general partner interest in the Partnership. The total net proceeds from the offering and the related General Partner's contribution were $66.0 million.

On November 8, 2017, the Partnership entered into a $100 million loan agreement to refinance the credit facility secured by the Torill Knutsen

On December 15, 2017, the Partnership completed the acquisition from Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS ("Knutsen NYK") of the entity that owns the Brasil Knutsen.

On January 15, 2018, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which was paid on February 15, 2018 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 2, 2018. On January 15, 2018, the Partnership also declared a cash distribution payable to Series A Preferred Unitholders with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million which was paid on February 15, 2018.

On February 20, 2018, the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, entered into a share purchase agreement with Knutsen NYK to acquire KNOT Shuttle Tankers 30 AS ("KNOT 30"), the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Anna Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK (the "Anna Acquisition"). The Partnership expects the Anna Acquisition to close by March 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

____________________________________

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements. Please see Appendix A for definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow and a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

2 Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow divided by distributions declared for the period presented.

3 Reflects 35.0 days of offhire for the Carmen Knutsen in the three months ended December 31, 2017 which is expected to be reimbursed by the Partnership's loss of hire insurance.

Financial Results Overview

Total revenues were $61.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 (the "fourth quarter") compared to $58.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 (the "third quarter"). The increase in revenues was mainly due to a full quarter of earnings from the Lena Knutsen, as she was included in the results of operations from September 29, 2017 and 15 days of earnings from the Brasil Knutsen, as she was included in the results of operations from December 15, 2017. The increase was partly offset by reduced revenues from the Carmen Knutsen as a result of its scheduled drydocking and subsequent propeller repairs which led to further offhire in the fourth quarter. The Partnership has filed a loss of hire insurance claim for the offhire caused by the repairs and recorded $1.8 million as loss of hire insurance recoveries after taking into account the 14-day deductible for the offhire and an additional deductible for 4 days of offhire due to the fact that the vessel was required to go to another yard to complete the repairs.

Vessel operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $15.2 million, an increase of $3.3 million from $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to the Lena Knutsen andBrasil Knutsen being included in the results of operations from September 29, 2017 and December 15, 2017, respectively and $0.6 million bunkers consumption in connection with the drydocking of the Carmen Knutsen. The Partnership also expensed $2.3 million in repair costs for the Carmen Knutsen which is expected to be covered by insurance less a deductible of $150,000.

General and administrative expenses of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter were unchanged from the third quarter.

Depreciation was $20.1 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $1.7 million from $18.4 million, mainly due to the Lena Knutsen and the Brasil Knutsen being included in operations from September 29, 2017 and December 15, 2017 respectively.

As a result, operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $25.0 million compared to $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $9.2 million, compared to $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to the additional debt incurred in connection with the acquisitions of the Lena Knutsen and the Brasil Knutsen.

Realized and unrealized gain on derivative instruments was $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to gain of $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. The unrealized non-cash element of the mark-to-market gain was $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to the unrealized non-cash element of the mark-to-market gain of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Of the unrealized gain for the fourth quarter of 2017, $4.6 million related to mark-to-market gains on interest rate swaps due to an increase in swap rate during the quarter, and an unrealized loss of $0.8 million related to foreign exchange contracts due to the strength of the U.S Dollar against the Norwegian Kroner (NOK). Of the unrealized gain for the third quarter of 2017, $1.2 million related to mark-to-market gains on interest rate swaps due to an increase in swap rate during the quarter, and an unrealized gain of $1.6 million related to foreign exchange contracts due to the strength of the NOK against the U.S Dollar.

As a result, net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $18.6 million compared to $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased by $0.9 million from net income of $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by $3.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, mainly due to increased earnings from the Raquel Knutsen, the Tordis Knutsen, the Vigdis Knutsen, the Lena Knutsen and the Brasil Knutsen being included in the Partnership's results of operations from December 1, 2016, March 1, 2017, June 1, 2017, September 29, 2017 and December 15, 2017, respectively. Total finance expense for the three months ended December 31, 2017 increased by $4.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, mainly due to additional debt due to the acquisitions of the Raquel Knutsen, the Tordis Knutsen, theVigdis Knutsen, the Lena Knutsen and the Brasil Knutsen and higher LIBOR margin. This was partially offset by changes in unrealized gain and loss on derivative instruments.

Distributable cash flow was $21.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in distributable cash flow is mainly due to reduced earnings on the Carmen Knutsen as a result of its offhire due to drydocking and repairs. The distribution declared for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $0.52 per common unit, equivalent to an annualized distribution of $2.08.

Operational review

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Carmen Knutsen undertook her 5-year special survey drydocking. During dismantling for overhaul, a technical default with her controllable pitch propeller was found. As a result, the vessel went to a different yard to complete the repair. Repairs were completed and the vessel was back on hire on January 1, 2018.

The additional offhire and technical costs are subject to an insurance claim. Under its loss of hire insurance policies, the Partnership's insurer is expected to pay the hire rate agreed in respect of the Carmen Knutsen for each day in excess of 14 deductible days while the vessel was offhire. All of the Partnership's vessels under time charter have such loss of hire insurance to mitigate the loss of revenues as well as hull machinery insurance to cover repair costs. The Partnership's four vessels under bareboat charter are insured by each charterer at their cost and carry no offhire risk as there are no offhire provisions in these contracts.

Financing and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership had $81.1 million in available liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $46.1 million and $35.0 million of capacity under its revolving credit facilities. The revolving credit facilities mature in June and August 2019. The Partnership's total interest-bearing debt outstanding as of December 31, 2017 was $1,033.3 million ($1,026.6 million net of debt issuance cost). The average margin paid on the Partnership's outstanding debt during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was approximately 2.3% over LIBOR.

As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership had entered into foreign exchange forward contracts, selling a total notional amount of $30.0 million against the NOK at an average exchange rate of NOK 8.33 per 1.00 U.S. Dollar. These foreign exchange forward contracts are economic hedges for certain vessel operating expenses and general expenses in NOK.

As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership had entered into various interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $650.5 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its variable rate borrowings. As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership receives interest based on three or six month LIBOR and pays a weighted average interest rate of 1.69% under its interest rate swap agreements, which have anaverage maturity of approximately 4.5 years. The Partnership does not apply hedge accounting for derivative instruments, and its financial results are impacted by changes in the market value of such financial instruments.

As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership's net exposure to floating interest rate fluctuations on its outstanding debt was approximately $294.7 million based on total interest bearing debt outstanding of $1,033.3 million, less interest rate swaps of $650.5 million, less a 3.85% fixed rate export credit loan of $42.0 million and less cash and cash equivalents of $46.1 million. The Partnership's outstanding interest bearing debt of $1,033.3 million as of December 31, 2017 is repayable as follows:4

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) Period repayment Balloon repayment 2018 76,749 86,677 2019 61,158 262,678 2020 50,337 2021 50,937 70,811 2022 38,662 179,411 2023 and thereafter 54,010 101,901 Total 331,853 701,478

4 Does not take into account the new repayment profile of the Torill Knutsen refinancing discussed below.

Distributions

On November 15, 2017, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The total amount of the distribution was $16.5 million. On November 15, 2017, the Partnership also paid a distribution to Series A Preferred Unitholders with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2017 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million On January 15, 2018, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which was paid on February 15, 2018 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 2, 2018. On January 15, 2018, the Partnership also declared a cash distribution payable to Series A Preferred Unitholders with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million which was paid on February 15, 2018.

Common Unit Offering

On November 9, 2017, the Partnership sold 3,000,000 common units in a public offering. In connection with the offering, the General Partner contributed a total of $1.2 million in order to maintain its 1.85% general partner interest in the Partnership. The total net proceeds from the offering and the contribution were $66.0 million. The net proceeds were used to acquire the shuttle tanker Brasil Knutsen and repay amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility.

Torill Knutsen Refinancing

On January 30, 2018, the Partnership's subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers 15 AS, which owns the vessel Torill Knutsen, closed a new $100 million senior secured term loan facility (the "New Torill Facility") with a consortium of banks, in which The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ acted as agent. The New Torill Facility is repayable in 24 consecutive quarterly installments with a balloon payment of $60.0 million due at maturity. The New Torill Facility bears interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 2.1%. The facility will mature in 2024 and is guaranteed by the Partnership. The New Torill Facility refinanced a $73.1 million loan facility associated with the Torill Knutsen that bore interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.5% and was due to be paid in full in November 2018.

Acquisition of Brasil Knutsen

On December 15, 2017, the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, acquired KNOT Shuttle Tankers 32 AS ("KNOT 32"), the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Brasil Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK (the "Brasil Acquisition"). The purchase price of the Brasil Acquisition was $96.0 million, less $59.0 million of outstanding indebtedness related to the Brasil Knutsen, less approximately $35.2 million for a loan owed by KNOT 32 to Knutsen NYK (the "Company Liquidity Loan"), plus approximately $0.6 million for certain capitalized fees related to the financing of the Brasil Knutsen,plus $3.4 million of post-closing adjustments for working capital. On the closing of the Brasil Acquisition, KNOT 32 repaid the Company Liquidity Loan in full. The purchase price was settled in cash.

KNOT 32 is the borrower under the Brasil Facility, a loan facility secured by a vessel mortgage on the Brasil Knutsen. The Brasil Facility is guaranteed by the Partnership. The Brasil Facility is repayable in quarterly installments with a final balloon payment of $40.0 million due at maturity in July 2022. The Brasil Facility bears interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 2.3%.

The Brasil Knutsen was delivered in May 2013 and is operating in Brazil under a time charter with Galp Sinopec Brazil Services B.V., which will expire in the third quarter of 2022. The charterer has options to extend the charter for two three-year periods.

The Partnership's board of directors (the "Board") and the conflicts committee of the Board (the "Conflicts Committee") approved the purchase price of the Brasil Acquisition. The conflicts committee retained an outside financial advisor to assist with its evaluation of the acquisition and the purchase price offered by Knutsen NYK.

Pending Acquisition of Anna Knutsen

On February 20, 2018, the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire KNOT 30, the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Anna Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK. The Partnership expects the Anna Acquisition to close by March 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The purchase price of the Anna Acquisition is $120.0 million, less approximately $106.8 million of outstanding indebtedness related tothe Anna Knutsen and plus approximately $1.4 million for certain capitalized fees related to the financing of the Anna Knutsen. On the closing of the Anna Acquisition, KNOT 30 will repay approximately $32.3 million of the indebtedness, leaving an aggregate of approximately $74.4 million of debt outstanding under the secured credit facility related to the vessel (the "Anna Facility"). The Anna Facility is repayable in quarterly installments with a final balloon payment of $57.1 million due at maturity in March 2022. The Anna Facility bears interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 2.0%. The purchase price will be settled in cash and will be subject to certain post-closing adjustments for working capital and interest rate swaps.

The Anna Knutsen was delivered in March 2017 and is operating in Brazil under a time charter with Galp Sinopec Brazil Services B.V., which will expire in the second quarter of 2022. The charterer has options to extend the charter for two three-year periods.

The Board and the Conflicts Committee have approved the purchase price of the Anna Acquisition. The Conflicts Committee retained an outside financial advisor to assist with its evaluation of the Anna Acquisition.

Outlook

The Partnership expects its earnings for the first quarter of 2018 to be higher than its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017, as there is no scheduled offhire for any vessel in the fleet. In addition, the Partnership expects to receive full quarterly earnings from the Brasil Knutsen and approximately one month of earnings from the Anna Knutsen, subject to closing of the Anna Acquisition on March 1, 2018. The Brasil Knutsen is due for her planned 5-year special survey drydocking in the second quarter of 2018 and is expected to undergo drydocking in Europe and incur offhire of approximately 50-55 days, including mobilization back and forth to Brazil. The Hilda Knutsen is due for her 5-year special survey drydocking in the third quarter of 2018 and the Torill Knutsen and the Ingrid Knutsen are due for their 5-year special survey drydocking in the fourth quarter of 2018. These vessels are operating in the North Sea and will undergo drydocking in Europe, and are expected to incur offhire of approximately 18-20 days per vessel.

As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership's fleet of fifteen vessels had an average remaining fixed contract duration of 4.2 years. In addition, the charterers of the Partnership's time charter vessels have options to extend their charters by an additional 4.6 years on average.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement the Partnership entered into with Knutsen NYK at the time of its initial public offering, the Partnership has the option to acquire from Knutsen NYK any offshore shuttle tankers that Knutsen NYK acquires or owns that are employed under charters for periods of five or more years.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any additional vessels from Knutsen NYK.

The Board believes that demand for newbuild offshore shuttle tankers will continue to be driven over time based on the requirement to replace older tonnage in the North Sea and Brazil and further expansion into deep water offshore oil production areas such as in Pre-salt Brazil and the Barents Sea. The Board further believes that there will be and is significant growth in demand for new shuttle tankers as the availability of existing vessels has reduced and modern operational demands have increased. Consequently, there should be opportunities to further grow the Partnership.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners owns operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners owns and operates a fleet of fifteen offshore shuttle tankers with an average age of 4.7 years.

KNOT Offshore Partners is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners' common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP."

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31. (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December

31, 2017 September

30, 2017 December 31,

2016 2017 2016 Time charter and bareboat revenues (1) 59,247 57,970 44,798 212,501 172,878 Loss of hire insurance recoveries 1,750 5,176 Other income (2) 592 247 197 1,526 793 Total revenues 61,589 58,217 44,995 219,203 173,671 Vessel operating expenses 15,172 11,828 7,693 46,709 30,903 Depreciation 20,079 18,379 14,505 71,583 56,230 General and administrative expenses 1,308 1,285 1,207 5,555 4,371 Total operating expenses 36,559 31,492 23,405 123,847 91,504 Operating income 25,030 26,725 21,590 95,356 82,167 Finance income (expense): Interest income 101 68 15 248 24 Interest expense (9,208) (8,040) (5,654) (30,714) (20,867) Other finance expense (450) (327) (395) (1,406) (1,311) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (3) 3,015 2,832 3,960 4,831 1,213 Net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 128 (176) (35) (266) (139) Total finance expense (6,414) (5,643) (2,109) (27,307) (21,080) Income before income taxes 18,616 21,082 19,481 68,049 61,087 Income tax benefit (expense) 24 (3) 24 16 15 Net income 18,640 21,079 19,505 68,065 61,102 Weighted average units outstanding (in thousands of units): Common units (4) 31,422 29,694 27,194 30,068 23,917 Subordinated units (4) 3,277 General Partner units 591 559 559 567 559

____________________

(1) Time charter revenues for the fourth and third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016 include a non-cash item of approximately $0.7 million, $0.7 million, and $1.0 million, respectively, in reversal of contract liability provision, income recognition of prepaid charter hire and accrued income for the Carmen Knutsen and for the Brasil Knutsen based on the average charter rate for the fixed period.

(2) Other income is mainly related to guarantee income from Knutsen NYK. Pursuant to the omnibus agreement, Knutsen NYK agreed to guarantee the payments of the hire rate that is equal to or greater than the hire rate payable under the initial charters of the Bodil Knutsen and the Windsor Knutsen for a period of five years from the closing date of the Partnership's initial public offering. In October 2015, the Windsor Knutsen commenced operating under a new Shell time charter. The hire rate for the new charter is below the initial charter hire rate and the difference between the new hire rate and the initial rate is paid by Knutsen NYK.

(3) Realized gains (losses) on derivative instruments relate to amounts the Partnership actually received (paid) to settle derivative instruments, and the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments related to changes in the fair value of such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 2017 2016 Realized gain (loss): Interest rate swap contracts (764) (469) (1,039) (2,840) (3,886) Foreign exchange forward contracts 446 534 280 66 Total realized gain (loss): (764) (23) (505) (2,560) (3,820) Unrealized gain (loss): Interest rate swap contracts 4,566 1,223 7,376 5,514 4,254 Foreign exchange forward contracts (787) 1,632 (2,911) 1,877 779 Total unrealized gain (loss): 3,779 2,855 4,465 7,391 5,033 Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments: 3,015 2,832 3,960 4,831 1,213

(4) On May 18, 2016, all subordinated units converted into common units on a one-for-one basis.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) At December 31, 2017 At December 31, 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 46,104 27,664 Amounts due from related parties 571 150 Inventories 2,241 1,176 Derivative assets 1,579 Other current assets 5,610 2,089 Total current assets 56,105 31,079 Long-term assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation 1,723,023 1,256,889 Intangible assets, net 2,497 Derivative assets 9,850 3,154 Accrued income 1,693 1,153 Total assets 1,793,168 1,292,275 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 5,224 2,221 Accrued expenses 6,504 3,368 Current portion of long-term debt 92,985 58,984 Current portion of derivative liabilities 978 3,304 Income taxes payable 175 190 Current portion of contract liabilities 1,518 1,518 Prepaid charter and deferred revenue 9,980 7,218 Amount due to related parties 5,450 834 Total current liabilities 122,814 77,637 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 933,630 657,662 Long-term debt from related parties 25,000 Derivative liabilities 164 285 Contract liabilities 6,722 8,239 Deferred tax liabilities 624 685 Other long-term liabilities 1,057 Total long-term liabilities 941,140 692,928 Total liabilities 1,063,954 770,565 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Units 89,264 Equity: Partners' capital: Common unitholders 628,471 511,413 General partner interest 11,479 10,297 Total partners' capital 639,950 521,710 Total liabilities and equity 1,793,168 1,292,275

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN PARTNERS' CAPITAL

Partners' Capital Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total

Partners'

Capital Series A

Convertible

Preferred

Units (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Common

Units Subordinated

Units General Partner

Units Consolidated balance at December 31, 2014 307,544 103,680 8,141 419,365 Net income 25,038 14,637 767 40,442 Other comprehensive income Cash distributions (33,179) (19,159) (1,032) (53,370) Net proceeds from issuance of common units 114,212 2,419 116,631 Repurchase common units (2,298) (2,298) Consolidated balance at December 31, 2015 411,317 99,158 10,295 520,770 Net income 54,794 5,052 1,256 61,102 Other comprehensive income Cash distributions (48,820) (10,088) (1,253) (60,161) Conversion of subordinated units to common units 94,123 (94,123) Consolidated balance at December 31, 2016 511,413 10,297 521,710 Net income 61,651 1,160 62,811 5,253 Other comprehensive income Cash distributions (64,307) (1,210) (65,517) (3,453) Net proceeds from issuance of common units 119,714 1,232 120,946 Net proceeds from sale of Series A Convertible Preferred Units 87,464 Consolidated balance at December 31, 2017 628,471 11,479 639,950 89,264

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Year end December 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 68,064 61,102 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 71,583 56,230 Amortization of contract intangibles liabilities (1,089) (1,518) Amortization of deferred revenue (1,487) (1,629) Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost 1,737 1,198 Drydocking expenditure (6,885) (2,595) Income tax expense (16) (15) Income taxes paid (219) (255) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (7,391) (5,033) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 45 93 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in amounts due from related parties 62,391 (33) Decrease (increase) in inventories (358) (20) Decrease (increase) in other current assets (1,724) (110) Decrease (increase) in accrued revenue (540) (1,153) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 2,195 45 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 142 (1,699) Increase (decrease) prepaid revenue 1,435 3,995 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to related parties (33,298) (159) Net cash provided by operating activities 154,585 108,445 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Disposals (additions) to vessel and equipment (849) (846) Acquisition of Raquel Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (13,106) Acquisition of Tordis Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (32,374) Acquisition of Vigdis Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (28,321) Acquisition of Lena Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (32,766) Acquisition of Brasil Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (547) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (94,857) (13,952) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 211,500 30,000 Proceeds from long-term debt from related parties 25,000 Repayment of long-term debt (297,708) (60,992) Repayment of long-term debt from related parties (93,369) (24,018) Payment of debt issuance cost (1,241) (174) Cash distribution (68,970) (60,161) Net proceeds from issuance of common units 120,946 Net proceeds from sale of Convertible Preferred Units 87,464 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (41,378) (90,345) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 90 57 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,440 4,091 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,664 23,573 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 46,104 27,664

APPENDIX A-RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Distributable cash flow represents net income adjusted for depreciation, unrealized gains and losses from derivatives, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, distributions on the Series A Convertible Preferred Units, other non-cash items and estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures. Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures, including estimated expenditures for drydocking, represent capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets. The Partnership believes distributable cash flow is an important measure of operating performance used by management and investors in publicly-traded partnerships to compare cash generating performance of the Partnership from period to period and to compare the cash generating performance for specific periods to the cash distributions (if any) that are expected to be paid to our unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other indicator of KNOT Offshore Partners' performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles distributable cash flow to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31,

2017

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2017

(unaudited) Net income 18,640 21,079 Add: Depreciation 20,079 18,379 Other non-cash items; deferred costs amortization debt 513 469 Unrealized losses from interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange currency contracts Less: Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures (including drydocking reserve) (11,450) (10,560) Distributions to Series A Convertible Preferred Units (1,800) (1,800) Other non-cash items; deferred revenue (599) (600) Other non-cash items; accrued income (94) (146) Unrealized gains from interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange currency contracts (3,779) (2,855) Distributable cash flow 21,510 23,966 Distributions declared 18,034 16,379 Distribution coverage ratio (1) 1.19 1.46

(1) Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow divided by distributions declared for the period presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, goodwill impairment charges and other financial items (including other finance expenses, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions). EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as our lenders, to assess our financial and operating performance and our compliance with the financial covenants and restrictions contained in our financing agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. The Partnership believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist its management and investors by increasing the comparability of its performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies in its industry that provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, taxes, goodwill impairment charges and depreciation, as applicable, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Partnership believes that including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in the Partnership and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring the Partnership's ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to continue to hold common units. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other indicator of Partnership performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(USD in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31

2017

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2017

(unaudited) Net income 18,640 21,079 Interest income (101) (68) Interest expense 9,208 8,040 Depreciation 20,079 18,379 Income tax expense (24) 3 EBITDA 47,802 47,433 Other financial items (a) (2,693) (2,329) Adjusted EBITDA 45,109 45,104

____________

(a) Other financial items consist of other finance expense, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions.

