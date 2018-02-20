Active-Investors: Wired News - Asterias Biotherapeutics Expands its Global IP Portfolio with New Patents

Stock Monitor: Incyte Post Earnings Reporting

This announcement went well with investors as Asterias shares were up 3% premarket.

Details About Patents Issued

The Company filed patents in the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada, China, Australia, Israel, and South Korea in the last 12 months. Of these 46 patents that were filed, 38 are owned or jointly owned by Asterias while eight patents are exclusively licensed to the Company.

One of these patent covers the differentiation of pluripotent stem cells to hematopoietic progenitors and differentiation of pluripotent stem cells to immature and mature dendritic cells. This secures the patent rights for Asterias' second-generation allogeneic (non-patient specific) cancer immunotherapy AST-VAC2 (i.e. antigen-presenting allogeneic dendritic cells) program.

Other patents include aspects of culture and expansion of undifferentiated stem cells, providing support for both its product candidates AST-VAC2 and AST-OPC1. AST-OPC1 (oligodendrocyte progenitor cells) is currently in a Phase-1/2a dose escalation clinical trial for treatment of severe spinal cord injury.

Moreover, other patents cover differentiation of pluripotent stem cells to several other lineages, including neural cells such as dopaminergic neurons, cardiomyocytes, and hepatocytes.

Additional Patents to Enhance Shareholder Value

Michael Mulroy, President and Chief Executive Officer at Asterias, expressed his excitement about the new patents. He believes that these new patents would provide additional protection for certain properties of the AST-VAC2 manufacturing process. Alongside, it would also support scalable processes of culturing pluripotent stem cells.

These new patents and the complete patent portfolio would not only add value to the Company's programs but also offer future licensing and partnering opportunities with third parties, which will in turn, enhance shareholder value.

Asterias Announces Milestone Targets for 2018

Asterias Biotherapeutics provided its 2018 milestones targets for its spinal cord injury and cancer immunotherapy programs on January 04, 2018.

Milestones for AST-OPC1 - Spinal Cord Injury

The Company intends to report 6-month data from Cohort 3 (AIS-A 20 million-cell cohort) and Cohort 4 (AIS-B 10 million-cell cohort) in February 2018, and the 12-month data from Cohorts 3 and 4 in August 2018. It also expects to report the six-month top-line readout for the complete study in June 2018 and 12-month top-line readout in December 2018. Besides, Asterias also plans to continue discussions with the FDA to get clearance for the next study design of AST-OPC1.

Milestones for AST-VAC2 - Allogeneic Cancer Immunotherapy

Asterias intends to treat the first patient in 2018. The study will enroll around 24 patients into one of two cohorts on the basis of patient's stage of non-small cell lung cancer. The Company will report the initial safety and immunogenicity readouts in the second half of 2018, if the first-person treatment happens in the first half of 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Asterias Biotherapeutics' stock climbed 2.44%, ending the trading session at $2.10.

Volume traded for the day: 210.81 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 201.09 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Asterias Biotherapeutics' market cap was at $111.01 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors