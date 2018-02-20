Global Mobile Augmented Reality Strategic Market Report 2018: Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2024 for Education, Marketing, Gaming & Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Applications:
- Education
- Marketing
- Gaming
- Others
The report profiles 103 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- Augmensys GmbH (Austria)
- Augment (France)
- Augmented Pixels Inc. (USA)
- Aurasma (UK)
- Blippar (UK)
- Catchoom Technologies (Spain)
- DAQRI (USA)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- Gravity Jack (USA)
- Hunter Research and Technology, LLC (USA)
- LM3LABS Corporation (Japan)
- Marxent Labs LLC (USA)
- Mollejuo Software, Inc. (Canada)
- Mybrana Network S.L. (Spain)
- Niantic, Inc. (USA)
- Occipital Inc. (USA)
- Seabery Augmented Technology (Spain)
- Snap, Inc. (USA)
- ViewAR GmbH (Austria)
- VividWorks Ltd. (Finland)
- Wikitude GmbH (Austria)
- Zappar Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media
Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality
AR in Digital Marketing
AR and Mapping
Education
Industry Applications
Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)
Factors Stimulating AR Demand
Technological Advances
Novelty Factor
Associated Benefits
Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum
Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market
Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries
Factors Boosting Adoption of AR
Tourism
Retail
Gaming
Entertainment
Businesses and Economy
Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR
Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device
Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR
Apple and Google Target Mobile AR
AR Chipsets and Sensors
Enhanced Mobile Experience
Gains for Mixed Reality
AR Smartphones and HUD Technology
Next-Generation AR Headsets
Use of Mobile AR for Marketing
AR to Topple VR
Adoption across Diverse Industries
Retailers to Embrace AR
Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years
Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications
ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR
ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game
BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System
Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem
Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market
Key Drivers and Restraints
Global Market Outlook
Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell
Competitive Landscape
Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality
Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR
Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App
Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016
Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2016 & 2017)
Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)
Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past
Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream
Notable AR Milestones
Promising Developments
Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps
Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR
Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth
Markerless Augmented Reality
Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps
Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market
Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps
Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor
Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps
Opportunity Indicators
Augmentation in Smartphone's Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR
Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector
Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes
Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector
Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace
Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce
Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications
Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market
Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce
Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps
Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR
Retailers & Marketers
Tourists
Instructional Manuals and Videos
Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth
Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR
Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR
Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
Lack of Visibility
Technology Limitations
Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations
Privacy Issues
3. INNOVATIONS
Future of Mobile Technology: Augmented Reality-Based Applications
VR and AR Advancements Disrupt Mobile Industry
Future Innovative Tends in the Field of Augmented Reality
Using Utility Apps
Supporting Online Shopping
Boosting Mobile Gaming Growth
Brand Differentiation
Offering More Interactive Experience
Mobile Augmented Reality for Wheelchair Users
MAR Technology for Development of Social Media
Role of Augmented Reality in Mobile Commerce
Improving Mobile Conversion Rates
AR Boosting Customer Engagement
Mobile Augmented Reality based Applications for Water Resources Management
Adoption of Immersive Technology in Sports Industry Benefits Mobile AR
Adoption of MAR for Mayo Language Learning
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Augmented Reality: Introduction
Key Components of AR
Software and Algorithms
Hardware
Input Devices
Tracking Devices
Computer
AR Display Components
Head Mounted Displays
Contact Lenses
EyeTap
Virtual Retina Display
Handheld Smart Devices
Smart Glasses
Mobile Augmented Reality
Mobile Augmented Reality Applications (Mobile AR Apps)
Types of Mobile Augmented Reality Applications
Enterprise MAR Apps
Games MAR Apps
Location-Based Search MAR Apps
Others
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
ironSource Unveils First AR Ads for Games
Google Introduces ARCore for Android Mobile Devices
Apple Unveils ARKit
Blippar Releases AR City, the First AR Navigation App
Blippar Unveils Halos AR Face Profiles
Augment Unveils First-Ever Augmented Reality SDK Solution
AR Devices Launches GogglePal
WSI Provides Ross Video's Camera Tracking Software and Hardware
QuestUpon Unveils Mobile Augmented Reality Platform
ZSPACE Introduces AR Application for Ferrari Dealers
Zappar Launches Zappar Studio Tool
Inglobe Technologies Introduces Hyperspaces Augmented Reality Platform
TimberTech Unveils AR iPad App
Magic Leap Launches Development Platform for Creating AR Apps
Polaris Slingshot Rolls Out Augmented Reality App
WSI Unveils Max Reality
Snipp Interactive Introduces AR Campaign for Honda
Meme Streak Introduces Artifact MAR Browser App on Google Play and APP Store
Tesco Launches AR App for Google Glass
Disney Interactive and Lucasfilm Launches Star Wars AR App
ModiFace Unveils New Rejuvenation and Enhancement Mirror
Augmented Pixels Launches 4DCityscape National Geographic Ancient Civilizations Puzzle App
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Williams-Sonoma to Acquire Outward
Apple Takes Over Vrvana
OCCIPITAL Takes Over Paracosm
Snapchat Acquires Cimagine, an Israeli Startup
Starbreeze Takes Over ePawn, French Toys to Life, VR & Augmented Reality Tech Company
GAME Digital Acquires Ads Reality to Open up Retail, Marketing and Customer Experience
StayinFront Partners with Augment for Retail Execution Solution
Apple Takes Over Flyby Media, an AR Startup
Apple Acquires Metaio
Oculus Takes Over Surreal Vision
Epson Partners with Ngrain for 3D Augmented Reality Technology
Singtel Inks Partnership with Infinite Studios
Struan Moore Signs Agreement with Blippar
Strata Inks Partnership with Augment for AR App
Inglobe Technologies Partners with VTT for ARmedia 3D SDK
Blue Star Partners with Toys R Us to Develop an Interactive Easter Egg Hunt AR App
Ford Endorses New Mustang Car with AR App
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfrm7c/global_mobile?w=5
