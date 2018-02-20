Global Mobile Augmented Reality Strategic Market Report 2018: Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2024 for Education, Marketing, Gaming & Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Applications:

Education

Marketing

Gaming

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media

Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality

AR in Digital Marketing

AR and Mapping

Education

Industry Applications

Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)

Factors Stimulating AR Demand

Technological Advances

Novelty Factor

Associated Benefits

Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum

Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market

Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries

Factors Boosting Adoption of AR

Tourism

Retail

Gaming

Entertainment

Businesses and Economy

Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device

Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR

Apple and Google Target Mobile AR

AR Chipsets and Sensors

Enhanced Mobile Experience

Gains for Mixed Reality

AR Smartphones and HUD Technology

Next-Generation AR Headsets

Use of Mobile AR for Marketing

AR to Topple VR

Adoption across Diverse Industries

Retailers to Embrace AR

Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years

Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications

ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR

ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game

BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System

Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem

Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market

Key Drivers and Restraints

Global Market Outlook

Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell

Competitive Landscape

Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality

Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR

Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App

Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016

Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2016 & 2017)

Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)

Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past

Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream

Notable AR Milestones

Promising Developments

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps

Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR

Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Markerless Augmented Reality

Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps

Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market

Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps

Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor

Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps

Opportunity Indicators

Augmentation in Smartphone's Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR

Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector

Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes

Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace

Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce

Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications

Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market

Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce

Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps

Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR

Retailers & Marketers

Tourists

Instructional Manuals and Videos

Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth

Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR

Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets

Lack of Visibility

Technology Limitations

Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations

Privacy Issues



3. INNOVATIONS

Future of Mobile Technology: Augmented Reality-Based Applications

VR and AR Advancements Disrupt Mobile Industry

Future Innovative Tends in the Field of Augmented Reality

Using Utility Apps

Supporting Online Shopping

Boosting Mobile Gaming Growth

Brand Differentiation

Offering More Interactive Experience

Mobile Augmented Reality for Wheelchair Users

MAR Technology for Development of Social Media

Role of Augmented Reality in Mobile Commerce

Improving Mobile Conversion Rates

AR Boosting Customer Engagement

Mobile Augmented Reality based Applications for Water Resources Management

Adoption of Immersive Technology in Sports Industry Benefits Mobile AR

Adoption of MAR for Mayo Language Learning



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Introduction

Key Components of AR

Software and Algorithms

Hardware

Input Devices

Tracking Devices

Computer

AR Display Components

Head Mounted Displays

Contact Lenses

EyeTap

Virtual Retina Display

Handheld Smart Devices

Smart Glasses

Mobile Augmented Reality

Mobile Augmented Reality Applications (Mobile AR Apps)

Types of Mobile Augmented Reality Applications

Enterprise MAR Apps

Games MAR Apps

Location-Based Search MAR Apps

Others



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

ironSource Unveils First AR Ads for Games

Google Introduces ARCore for Android Mobile Devices

Apple Unveils ARKit

Blippar Releases AR City, the First AR Navigation App

Blippar Unveils Halos AR Face Profiles

Augment Unveils First-Ever Augmented Reality SDK Solution

AR Devices Launches GogglePal

WSI Provides Ross Video's Camera Tracking Software and Hardware

QuestUpon Unveils Mobile Augmented Reality Platform

ZSPACE Introduces AR Application for Ferrari Dealers

Zappar Launches Zappar Studio Tool

Inglobe Technologies Introduces Hyperspaces Augmented Reality Platform

TimberTech Unveils AR iPad App

Magic Leap Launches Development Platform for Creating AR Apps

Polaris Slingshot Rolls Out Augmented Reality App

WSI Unveils Max Reality

Snipp Interactive Introduces AR Campaign for Honda

Meme Streak Introduces Artifact MAR Browser App on Google Play and APP Store

Tesco Launches AR App for Google Glass

Disney Interactive and Lucasfilm Launches Star Wars AR App

ModiFace Unveils New Rejuvenation and Enhancement Mirror

Augmented Pixels Launches 4DCityscape National Geographic Ancient Civilizations Puzzle App



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Williams-Sonoma to Acquire Outward

Apple Takes Over Vrvana

OCCIPITAL Takes Over Paracosm

Snapchat Acquires Cimagine, an Israeli Startup

Starbreeze Takes Over ePawn, French Toys to Life, VR & Augmented Reality Tech Company

GAME Digital Acquires Ads Reality to Open up Retail, Marketing and Customer Experience

StayinFront Partners with Augment for Retail Execution Solution

Apple Takes Over Flyby Media, an AR Startup

Apple Acquires Metaio

Oculus Takes Over Surreal Vision

Epson Partners with Ngrain for 3D Augmented Reality Technology

Singtel Inks Partnership with Infinite Studios

Struan Moore Signs Agreement with Blippar

Strata Inks Partnership with Augment for AR App

Inglobe Technologies Partners with VTT for ARmedia 3D SDK

Blue Star Partners with Toys R Us to Develop an Interactive Easter Egg Hunt AR App

Ford Endorses New Mustang Car with AR App



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



