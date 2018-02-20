

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $93.33 million, or $2.09 per share. This was up from $72.73 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $891.51 million. This was up from $819.44 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $93.33 Mln. vs. $72.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $1.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q4): $891.51 Mln vs. $819.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%



