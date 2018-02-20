NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter on Some of the Best Cities for People Who Want to Live Abroad

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Amazing International Cities Many people gravitate to the concept of a life in another nation. They daydream about the idea of walking around open city squares in Europe. They excitedly picture exploring all of the most enticing landscapes in South America, too. If you're someone who has always been drawn to a life overseas, "Live and Invest Overseas" may be the perfect path for you. Live and Invest Overseas has just unveiled an in-depth list of the Top 10 Best Places to Live Overseas. The list is a great mix of well-known and less obvious choices, too.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is among Western Europe's oldest cities. It, as a result, is chock-full of historic sights such as the Tower of Belem and Jerónimos Monastery. It's a pleasant waterfront destination that's rich in bright structures, thriving gardens and so much more.

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

This city was founded back in 1496 and has ample heritage on its side. It makes a superb destination choice for people who want to check out attractive Spanish colonial buildings. Santo Domingo is a stunning mixture of contemporary and historic elements.

Cali, Columbia

Cali has a population of roughly 2.5 million people. The big metropolis is rich in color and spirit. It's also a haven for fans of warm temperatures and lively salsa dancing. It makes an budget-friendly location for people who want to enjoy comfortable and easy South American lifestyles.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana has a seemingly endless number of lovely lakes and mountains. It's Slovenia's biggest city, too. It, despite that, still manages to maintain an idyllic and carefree vibe. It's also conveniently close to beaches and ski resorts alike.

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize

San Pedro Town is located right by the scenic water. It has an abundant of seafood eateries, beach bars and warm residents. Notable points of interest in San Pedro Town are Great Blue Hole and the Belize Barrier Reef.

Da Nang, Vietnam

The city is in the middle of Vietnam. It's rich in motorbikes, fascinating temples and busy street vendors. Da Nang is also relatively close to H?i An, a widely known destination among people who appreciate architecture and canals.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is a serene location that's associated with temples, jungles and even rice paddies. People who are searching for tranquility may want to head to tiny Sanur. Sanur is great for economical residential properties, tasty cuisine and picturesque beaches.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

This coastal spot is linked to breathtaking coral reefs and beaches. It also has a great amount of expatriates. Playa del Carmen is a wonderful blend of all kinds of diverse cultural backgrounds.

Città Sant'Angelo, Italy

This village is superb for fans of relaxation and silence. It's brimming with olive groves, vineyards and gorgeous hills, too.

Saint-Chinian, France

This southern France destination has a reputation for top-quality wines. It has an isolated ambiance that's ideal for people who are interested in taking it easy. It takes approximately three hours to get to Barcelona, Spain from Saint-Chinian.

