Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: j2 Global announced a 2.5% Dividend Hike; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 21, 2018

Dividend Declared

On February 06, 2018, j2 Global's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per common share, a $0.01, or 2.5% increase versus the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 09, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2018.

j2 Global's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.12%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.26% for the Technology sector. The recent dividend hike is the Company's twenty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend increase since j2 Global initiated its first quarterly dividend in September 2011.

Dividend Insight

j2 Global has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.29 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, j2 Global is forecasted to report earnings of $6.66 for the next year, which is more than four times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.62 per share.

For Q4 2017, ended on December 31, 2017, j2 Global's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $85.4 million compared to $89.8 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter free cash flow was $75.3 million compared to $82.7 million for Q4 2016. j2 Global ended Q4 2017 with approximately $408.7 million in cash and investments after deploying approximately $149.4 million during the reported quarter for acquisitions and the payment of the Company's regular quarterly dividends. j2 Global's balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Recent Development for j2 Global

On January 08, 2018, j2 Global announced three executive promotions: Harmeet Singh was named President of Cloud Services; Steve Horowitz was named President of Ziff Davis; and Joey Fortuna was announced as Chief Technology Officer of j2 Global. All three will report to Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of j2 Global.

Harmeet Singh joined j2 Global in 2013 to help the Company build its Fusemail business into a leading player in the security business. In his new role, he will oversee all of Cloud Services, including fax, voice, backup, security, and email marketing. Steve Horowitz joined Ziff Davis in 2010 as its Chief Operating Officer and subsequently joined j2 Global in 2012 following its acquisition of Ziff Davis. In his new role, Steve will oversee all aspects of the technology, gaming, and e-commerce properties at the Company. Joey Fortuna joined Ziff Davis in 2011 as its Chief Technology Officer and subsequently joined j2 Global following its acquisition of Ziff Davis. In his new role, Joey will oversee corporate IT initiatives, policies and practices, and facilitating cross-company technology efforts.

About j2 Global, Inc.

j2 Global, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments - Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. j2 Global, was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, j2 Global's stock slightly fell 0.91%, ending the trading session at $77.38.

Volume traded for the day: 451.42 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 333.69 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.70%; previous three-month period - up 7.22%; past six-month period - up 5.58%; and year-to-date - up 3.13%

After last Friday's close, j2 Global's market cap was at $3.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.21.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.09%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry.

