Zurich - Today, Switzerland's leading FinTech space, F10 Incubator and Accelerator, announces the final selection of fifteen startups for Batch III of its praised P2 Prototype to Product Program. Successful startups have undergone one of the most rigorous selection processes in the industry.

Andreas Iten, F10's co-founder and board member, states "startups with innovative ideas from around the world - fifty countries in total - applied to be a part of Batch III of our P2 Program. The quality of entrants was incredibly high and deciding on who to pick was not an easy effort."

"Our process saw F10 go on a world tour to scout talented startups in their native environment, before returning to our corporate members to present the cream of the crop. Selecting the top twenty-five was then done through a corporate member vote - and was whittled down to the final fifteen through a competitive 'speed dating' event' where we distilled the selection to a smaller number of even higher quality participants."

The startups include:

Anansi insurance platform for high-growth SMEs with an international supply chain of physical goods.

Baasis ID all-in-one identity verification (KYC) platform for FinTechs, crypto wallets and exchanges, and government agencies.

BDEO streamlined operational processes for insurance claims for companies in Europe and South America.

Borderless blockchain-powered international ...

