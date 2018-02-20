Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Sprint, Emirates NBD, CIBC, IndusInd Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Share in the Connected Wallet Card Award Nominations

The Dynamics Inc. connected Wallet Card the world's first connected, secure payment card, was named to the 2018 Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) shortlist in three categories. The connected Wallet Card was selected as a nominee for "Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life," "Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce," and "Best Mobile Innovation for Enterprise." It is the only product to be a nominee in three categories.

The Wallet Card consortium, which are the members of the industry that have announced public support for the product, are helping to make the card a reality. Currently, the Wallet Card consortium includes Dynamics Inc., Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Sprint (a subsidiary of SoftBank), Emirates NBD (UAE), CIBC, IndusInd Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui.

"It is amazing to receive GLOMO award nominations next to companies like Nintendo, Samsung, and Huawei. The three nominations show that the word 'mobile' no longer means a phone," said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. "With the connected Wallet Card, the payments industry can enjoy the best feature of mobile connectivity with the best form factor of payments the card. The Dynamics Wallet Card is poised to transform the payments industry, significantly reducing costs and bringing unprecedented control and functionality to consumers."

The GSMA's Global Mobile Award nominations honor the latest and best mobile products, apps, devices, services, and initiatives to the industry and the world. The Awards are judged by a panel of 250 independent judges from across the world including leading industry and subject matter experts, analysts, journalists and academics and in some cases mobile operator representatives. Winners of the awards will be chosen from the nominated products at a special event on the first evening of Mobile World Congress, which takes place 26 February 1 March in Barcelona. Dynamics and the Wallet Card consortium will showcase the Wallet Card at Booth 8.0E13.

The Mobile World Congress award nominations add to a growing list of accolades for the Wallet Card. Earlier this year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) recognized the Wallet Card and the Wallet Card Consortium members with four 2018 CES Innovation awards including the Best of Innovation Award for Security Technologies. It was an Innovation Award Honoree for Computers, Embedded Technologies, and Technologies for a Better World. This marked the first time in history a payments consortium, payments network, or bank was awarded the consumer electronics industry's most prestigious award.

Consumer interest in Wallet Card has spurred more than 200 articles in January and reached more than 500 million people. Social media was equally as impressive with more than 150 million people learning of the product on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. It should be noted that these numbers are conservative as data was not collected for all languages and payments-enabled countries.

Dynamics has three business units an intelligent card, value-added processing, and phone payment technology business unit. The Company's intelligent card division has introduced market defining card products such as the world's first multiple account card (Canada), the world's first password protected card (Asia), and the world's first multiple co-brand card (USA). The Company's value-added processing division provides real-time loyalty or purchase notification to millions of consumers and includes customers such as Tim Hortons and the Upper Deck Company. The Company also produces pay-by-phone technology that is used in cell phones. LG Electronics leverages Dynamics technology in LG Pay. Dynamics has raised over $110 million dollars in funding from investors including Mastercard, CIBC, Adams Capital Management, and Bain Capital Ventures. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities, physical card personalization, and remote data trusted service manager (TSM) facilities, with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters in Singapore, LATAM headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and EMEA headquarters in New York. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

