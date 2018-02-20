Siklu Announces New 10 Gigabit Full Duplex Wireless Radios

FORT LEE,New Jersey, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Siklu Inc., the market leader in millimeter wave wireless networks, announces a new10 Gigabit per second (Gbps) full duplex wireless solution. Operating over the interference free 70/80GHz bands, the new EtherHaul' 8010 provides a reliable fiber extension solution where fiber exists, and greenfield Gigabit connectivity where there may be no fiber at all.

The EtherHaul' 8010 leverages multiple technical innovations to deliver robust 10Gbps full duplex capacity over longer distances. The EH-8010 is the first of a new platform from Siklu, the 8000 series of products. Additional products incorporating the high capacity/high link budget core technologies will be announced over the course of 2018.

Service providers focused on Gigabit connectivity for the last mile, or requiring multi Gbps for backhaul links will be able to deploy the EH-8010 with its range throughout their network. The radios support 10Gbps on both copper and fiber interfaces with an additional 1GE port for critical services such as out-of-band management. In all cases, the combination of a premium radio link budget supported by the EH-8010 radios, coupled with industry leading value in Gigabits per dollar will appeal to small and large deployments.

"With the introduction of the EtherHaul' 8010, Siklu brings to the market a very cost effective 10Gbps product," said Siklu's CEO Eyal Assa, "We've had numerous pre-orders from ISPs planning to upgrade aggregation links as well as provide higher capacity to MDUs. The combination of flexible, high-capacity, high reliability and long range makes the EtherHaul' 8010 a leader in the fixed-wireless and mobile industries."

The EtherHaul' 8010 will be showcased at MWC Barcelona, February 26 - March 1, IMA booth, hall 2, stand 2E50 and at WISPAMERICA Birmingham, AL, March 6-8, booth #705.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit fiber-like wireless connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide gigabit services in the 5G fixed wireless, smart city projects and mobile backhaul applications. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, the price-competitive radios have proved to be ideal for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, fiber-like and future-proof connectivity at multi Gigabit speeds. www.siklu.com.