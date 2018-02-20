Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market 2017-2021 is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.28%

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the period 2017-2021.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing integration of IoT. The global industrial RTU market is growing with the adoption of IoT. The deployment of IoT in remote operational plants for oil and gas and power generation helps the end-users in utilizing industrial RTUs. The adoption of IoT in remote monitoring provides opportunities to end-users for improving productivity in industrial operations. The development in automation technology associated with IoT helps in anticipating failures in advance and saves energy, production, and operational cost. The integration of IoT and industrial RTU helps the end-users in reducing costs, based on on-site inspection.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in sales and revenue with the support of e-commerce. End-user industries are buying industrial RTUs through an online platform, which is driving the sales in the competitive global industrial RTU market. The growth in sales through e-commerce by the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as big organizations has impacted the global industrial RTU market positively. The increase in sales with the support of prominent online platforms, such as Alibaba and others, has provided a big entry for end-users from developing economies to choose their products depending on their requirements in the global market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Excessive cost of installation and maintenance services. The industrial RTU market is highly fragmented, with maximum competition. The vendors develop superior quality industrial RTU products for remote monitoring applications, depending on the end-user industry. The adoption of SCADA systems and industrial RTUs is witnessing a slow growth trend in some of the developing economies due to the excessive cost of installation and maintenance services. The installation and services for industrial RTUs in remote operations require high initial investments, as these products are manufactured to work in harsh environment and provide data about machinery and industrial operations.



Key Vendors

Emerson

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa

Other Prominent Vendors

ABB

Advantech

ARTECHE

Rockwell Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

